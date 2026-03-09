The Tab
People have found hard evidence in Bridgerton that proves Queen Charlotte season two is coming

I’m actually convinced

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

People have been rewatching Bridgerton season four and noticing something interesting: The show seems to be dropping subtle clues that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story season two could be on the way.

Bridgerton season four focused mostly on Benedict and Sophie’s story, with lots of romantic drama, sibling antics, and gossip, but there were also these tiny moments that felt like the writers were nudging us back towards the prequel.

So, here are the convincing pieces of evidence in Bridgerton that Queen Charlotte season two might be coming.

Lady Danbury suddenly wants to return to her ancestral lands

via Netflix

In season four, Lady Danbury tells the Queen that she’s thinking about leaving London and returning to her ancestral lands. That’s a pretty big shift for her character, and it immediately reminded viewers of something from the prequel.

In Queen Charlotte, we learn that Agatha Danbury, originally called Soma Anderson, has royal ancestry from Sierra Leone. That whole part of her life was a major storyline in the prequel, but the main Bridgerton series hasn’t really explored it again.

So when she suddenly talks about going back to her roots, people immediately started wondering if the show was reopening that storyline.

The Queen and Lady Danbury had a surprisingly tense argument

Clues Bridgerton Queen Charlotte season two

via Netflix

Another moment that caught viewers’ attention was the argument between Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury. During season four, the two have a pretty serious conversation about their relationship. Charlotte points out that Agatha is technically her subject, which means their friendship can never be entirely equal.

It’s quite a heavy moment for a show that usually focuses on romance and gossip. And the scene ends in a way that feels slightly unresolved. Because of that, it feels like the writers might be setting up more story between the two characters, possibly in another prequel series.

The younger cast was incredibly popular

Clues Bridgerton Queen Charlotte season two

via Netflix

In the prequel, India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest played the young Queen Charlotte and King George, while Arsema Thomas portrayed a younger Lady Danbury.

Those performances were a huge part of why the series worked so well. So it would make sense for the show to revisit those characters again, especially if there are still parts of their story left to explore.

The Bridgerton team has hinted that more spin-offs are coming

via Netflix

Executive producer Tom Verica has already confirmed that more spin-offs from the Bridgerton universe are being discussed. Speaking to Deadline, he said the team is thinking about several characters whose stories could be explored further. “The particular ones we’re talking about,” he said, “it’s going to be really, really enjoyable.”

He didn’t say exactly which characters he meant. But maybe it will include another Queen Charlotte story.

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season of Queen Charlotte yet. So, for now, we can only pray and hope that the speculations are all true.

