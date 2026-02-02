The Tab

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Creator addresses her ‘stepping away’ after season four

Adjoa Andoh has also commented about her character’s future

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

During Bridgerton season four, there were conversations about Lady Danbury leaving. Whilst talking to Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury spoke about wanting to travel more, and learn more about her heritage. She expressed a want to leave the Queen, and go away.

So, this has had a lot of us wondering if the show is setting up for Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton in the future. Now, Bridgerton creator Jess Brownell has spoken about her “stepping away”, and Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury, has also spoken out.

In an interview with Deadline, Jess Brownell was asked if the arguments between Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte about her decision were to hint that Adjoa Andoh would “step back from the cast”.

We can all rest easy, because it looks as though our fav Lady Danbury isn’t going anywhere soon. The arguments were more to explore the dynamics of Lady Danbury and the Queen.

Lady Danbury in Bridgerton season four

via Netflix

“I want to say very clearly that we have no intentions of Adjoa stepping back,” Jess said. “She’s still absolutely a part of the story in season five. It was more about wanting to explore the dynamic between a friendship in which there’s a power imbalance, which is very on theme with this season, where we’re looking at the relationship between servants and their employers.

“The Queen and Lady Danbury are real friends, but because of the power imbalance, it was interesting to explore what happens when Lady Danbury wants to do something for herself. It was an opportunity to explore new depth for their friendship.”

Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton season four

via Netflix

Speaking to People, Adjoa Andoh said more of how stepping away from London society is important to Lady Danbury. “We meet a woman who we know is very established in this world, but like Charlotte, they’ve come from other worlds,” she said.

“I think we get to moments in our life… where you suddenly want to reflect a bit and think about stuff you maybe haven’t had time to think about — about who you are in the world. I don’t think she wants to throw away this world, but she needs to set her heart at rest by scratching the itch.”

Obviously the Queen was very agains the idea of Lady Danbury leaving, and Adjoa said this argument was “interesting” and a “juicy conflict”. She added it helped us see a “new space” for her character.

I think we can say Danbury is sticking around, but the conflict might continue!

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
