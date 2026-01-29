The Tab

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

I miss her!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Season four of Bridgerton has just dropped, and there’s still a Daphne shaped hole in the show. She was the Diamond of the season in season one, and then left it all behind.

Now, we’ve moved on to tell other love stories. Of course, we love all the siblings equally. But there’s just something about Daphne having been the first one that means she has a special place in my heart. A lot of characters have left Bridgerton in the past, but Daphne struck a chord.

So, here’s a recap of why she was written out of Bridgerton, and why Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, won’t be in season four of the Netflix show.

Daphne in Bridgerton on Netflix

via Netflix

Daphne won’t be in Bridgerton season four

Daphne was the lead in season one, and then had a very brief appearance in season two. It felt more as though her appearance in season two was for continuity reasons, and so she could quietly fade out the main cast.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Phoebe Dynevor said she was “sadly not” in season three, and added: “Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.” She said she chose to leave, as Daphne’s character arc had finished.

It was Phoebe’s decision to leave her character where she was at the time, and not return to the role. “Well I did my two seasons,” she told Variety. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

So, whilst the door is closed for now, it might not be completely off the table for the future. Although it might be a bit harder to ever cast Daphne again in the future, as her love interest, The Duke, is out the show for good. There was a lot of drama surrounding Regé-Jean Page’s exit from the show, at it looks like that chapter is well and truly closed.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

We all love Jonathan Bailey, but how do they actually choose the Sexiest Man Alive?!

Regé-Jean Page quit Bridgerton to pursue other things, so what has he actually been up to?

Every cast member who has left Bridgerton on Netflix, and each of their reasons why

Latest

All the juicy details about Kyra Lizama, the bombshell from Hawaii shaking up All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She’s bound to turn some heads

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Hayley Soen

I miss her!

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

All the juicy details about Kyra Lizama, the bombshell from Hawaii shaking up All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She’s bound to turn some heads

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Hayley Soen

I miss her!

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen