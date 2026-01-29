The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

4 hours ago

Season four of Bridgerton has just dropped, and there’s still a Daphne shaped hole in the show. She was the Diamond of the season in season one, and then left it all behind.

Now, we’ve moved on to tell other love stories. Of course, we love all the siblings equally. But there’s just something about Daphne having been the first one that means she has a special place in my heart. A lot of characters have left Bridgerton in the past, but Daphne struck a chord.

So, here’s a recap of why she was written out of Bridgerton, and why Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, won’t be in season four of the Netflix show.

Daphne won’t be in Bridgerton season four

Daphne was the lead in season one, and then had a very brief appearance in season two. It felt more as though her appearance in season two was for continuity reasons, and so she could quietly fade out the main cast.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Phoebe Dynevor said she was “sadly not” in season three, and added: “Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.” She said she chose to leave, as Daphne’s character arc had finished.

It was Phoebe’s decision to leave her character where she was at the time, and not return to the role. “Well I did my two seasons,” she told Variety. “I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?”

So, whilst the door is closed for now, it might not be completely off the table for the future. Although it might be a bit harder to ever cast Daphne again in the future, as her love interest, The Duke, is out the show for good. There was a lot of drama surrounding Regé-Jean Page’s exit from the show, at it looks like that chapter is well and truly closed.

