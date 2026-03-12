A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

The bride Brook Crompton introduced herself on MAFS Australia 2026 as a model. She told the cameras about how terribly difficult it is to find love when you’re a beautiful successful model. Ah, what problems! So, here’s a very detailed investigation into what job Brook really did before MAFS Australia.

Well, Brook has really worked as a model

Brook has been doing modelling gigs for at least 13 years. She began work when she was still a teenager attending the (very expensive) St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School in Ascot. The agency Dallys Models signed her up in 2013. Her height was listed as 5″ 10″ – an inch taller than she said on MAFS.

She’s been on the covers of Style magazine, Brisbane News and QWeekend. Brook also posed for the magazines Shop Till You Drop, Weekender and Cosmopolitan Bride.

Before MAFS, she worked with the luxury clothes brand Calexico. She used to be all over their website in spenny clothes. Brook has also modelled for an Australian fashion designer called Sally Phillips, the label Afrift, and Ugg boots.

Randomly, Brooke was in an ad for the supermarket Kmart’s cast iron cooking pots in 2025.

In 2017, she did walk on the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week. She appears to have mostly done shoots for catalogues and ads, though.

Modelling isn’t actually Brook’s main job

It seems as if modelling is a side hustle. Brook’s main job before MAFS was in HR. Her nine-to-five before MAFS was as a “talent acquisition specialist”. That doesn’t sound quite as exciting in your intro on a reality TV show, though.

