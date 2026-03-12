The Tab

Boo-hoo, Chris feels ‘betrayed’ his rant with MAFS Australia producer made it onto the show

He thought the producer was his friend lol

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
From the moment Chris walked onto MAFS Australia 2026, it wasn’t looking good. He made some pretty questionable comments about women in his audition tape, and then his wedding with Brook was beyond awkward. A villain upon us already? One moment that stuck out was when Chris had a tantrum with a MAFS Australia producer.

At the wedding, Brook didn’t want to kiss Chris on the lips after they said their vows. Instead, she converted it to cheek. “I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care,” Chris said to the cameras. But, he very clearly did care, because in a moment that he thought was off-camera with a MAFS producer, Chris was overheard saying he was less than happy with Brook’s move.

“Like, what’s the point?” he told the producer. “If you get along with someone… See if it works. See if you have fun. If it doesn’t then you know it’s sh*t. Like, at least kiss me on the f*cking wedding stand. This is an experiment, you’ve got three months. Like, I’m not f*cking hanging out for f*cking two months to just get my first kiss.” Ego = hurt.

Now, Chris has said he felt “betrayed” by the moment making it into the episode, because he thought the producer was his friend. Sorry, but I’m laughing.

Chris with a MAFS Australia 2026 producer

via E4

“I thought she was my friend,” he told P.TV. He then went on to explain how he felt about Brook’s rejection, and added: “In the moment, obviously, you got the cameras on you and everything is being broadcast to the nation at the end of the day. So I was thinking it was more of a why wouldn’t you if you’re in that position. That you’re going on a dating show. Why wouldn’t you at least embrace it and like a kiss.”

However, he’s yet again tried to say he doesn’t care. “I’m not too fussed on how it was portrayed on TV. That’s me. I let things and my emotions known. I’m very, heart on my sleeve,” he said. Does anyone else think he really DOES care?

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

