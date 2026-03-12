Boo-hoo, Chris feels ‘betrayed’ his rant with MAFS Australia producer made it onto the show

3 hours ago

From the moment Chris walked onto MAFS Australia 2026, it wasn’t looking good. He made some pretty questionable comments about women in his audition tape, and then his wedding with Brook was beyond awkward. A villain upon us already? One moment that stuck out was when Chris had a tantrum with a MAFS Australia producer.

At the wedding, Brook didn’t want to kiss Chris on the lips after they said their vows. Instead, she converted it to cheek. “I don’t care, I don’t care, I don’t care,” Chris said to the cameras. But, he very clearly did care, because in a moment that he thought was off-camera with a MAFS producer, Chris was overheard saying he was less than happy with Brook’s move.

“Like, what’s the point?” he told the producer. “If you get along with someone… See if it works. See if you have fun. If it doesn’t then you know it’s sh*t. Like, at least kiss me on the f*cking wedding stand. This is an experiment, you’ve got three months. Like, I’m not f*cking hanging out for f*cking two months to just get my first kiss.” Ego = hurt.

Now, Chris has said he felt “betrayed” by the moment making it into the episode, because he thought the producer was his friend. Sorry, but I’m laughing.

“I thought she was my friend,” he told P.TV. He then went on to explain how he felt about Brook’s rejection, and added: “In the moment, obviously, you got the cameras on you and everything is being broadcast to the nation at the end of the day. So I was thinking it was more of a why wouldn’t you if you’re in that position. That you’re going on a dating show. Why wouldn’t you at least embrace it and like a kiss.”

However, he’s yet again tried to say he doesn’t care. “I’m not too fussed on how it was portrayed on TV. That’s me. I let things and my emotions known. I’m very, heart on my sleeve,” he said. Does anyone else think he really DOES care?

