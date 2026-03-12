The Tab

The full audition tape Chris sent to MAFS Australia had even more gross comments about women

He said more about how a woman’s appearance turns him off

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
When groom Chris rocked up to MAFS Australia 2026, we were shown a small snippet of his audition tape. It showed him to be a MAFS sceptic, and having some questionable opinions about women.

In the small part we saw during his introduction, Chris declared he doesn’t like women who use fake tan, are “needy” and he won’t date “fat people”. He also said the “experts” got their qualifications from “a cereal box”. He went on to call his bride – literal model Brook – “ok” looking. (She’s a 10/10).

Since these comments, Channel Nine has released his full audition tape. And shock! Horror! It contains even more gross comments.

Chris MAFS Australia audition tape

via Channel Nine

In the extended, full audition tape, Chris described himself as a “romantic” but then said he has no room for female friends, unless his relationship with them was of a sexual nature. Why? Because his life is already “jam-packed with bros”. Sounds romantic.

“Say if I have had an interest in a girl, its always been from a sexual sort of nature. After that goes away there’s never that interest to keep that connection,” he said.

He was then asked if he had any women in his life that he actually liked. He did mention he has a sister-in-law, but he had nothing nice to say about her either. “She’s a yapper mouth, she just can’t shut up,” he said.

One more comment? He said: “Give me a brunette skinny girl on a silver platter, and I will be there for her.”

Chris MAFS Australia audition tape

via E4

He added more about his preferences, and on top of fake tan “fat people” and anyone who is “needy”, Chris said he also hates “obnoxious” women who have “caked-on” makeup.

Despite all of his comments seemingly giving a clear picture of how he feels about women, Chris did try to defend himself and insisted he does like women. He explained he is simply “too tunnel-visioned” on finding the perfect girl.

“It is funny, I do love getting under people’s skin,” he laughed, and said  people “either like [him] or they don’t”. I mean, at least he’s self aware about that much.

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
