Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Divorced former Love Is Blind man snook into the reunion and is being dragged (back) to hell

‘The fact you were invited is diabolical’

Hayley Soen
The Love Is Blind season 10 reunion was filled with former cast members in the crowd – and one divorced guy has caused a stir for getting on the invite list.

Loads of the cast members who returned for the reunion also went backstage and to the pods again, to relive the memories they have from the show. Among them, was Tyler Francis. If you need a recap, he was with Ashley Adionser, but they got divorced after the show.

Following season seven, the couple announced they had ended their marriage after one year. The couple were met with a lot of backlash, after it was claimed Tyler “lied” about having children. Tyler clapped back at these claims, and it was spoken about at their reunion at the time.

When they split, Ashley told People magazine in a statement: “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage. This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace.”

She later called him a “pathological liar” and said he should have “never” been on Love Is Blind. So now, people are a bit confused as to why he got an invite back to the show.

“Well well well… Never thought I’d be back in the pods but here we are. Don’t worry, I mentioned the kids right away this time,” he joked, posting pictures of himself in the pods and backstage.

The comments are full of what you’d expect. “Boo this man,” one said. Another commented on how his caption was a “weird thing to say” given all the upset those comments had previously.  “Caption goes to show you haven’t matured AT ALL,” another said.

Some more fun comments? I’ll list them off for you: “The fact you were invited is diabolical”, “Literally no one asked for this”, “Devil”, “So cringe”, “Ew.”  I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

