Divorced former Love Is Blind man snook into the reunion and is being dragged (back) to hell

The Love Is Blind season 10 reunion was filled with former cast members in the crowd – and one divorced guy has caused a stir for getting on the invite list.

Loads of the cast members who returned for the reunion also went backstage and to the pods again, to relive the memories they have from the show. Among them, was Tyler Francis. If you need a recap, he was with Ashley Adionser, but they got divorced after the show.

Following season seven, the couple announced they had ended their marriage after one year. The couple were met with a lot of backlash, after it was claimed Tyler “lied” about having children. Tyler clapped back at these claims, and it was spoken about at their reunion at the time.

When they split, Ashley told People magazine in a statement: “While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage. This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace.”

She later called him a “pathological liar” and said he should have “never” been on Love Is Blind. So now, people are a bit confused as to why he got an invite back to the show.

“Well well well… Never thought I’d be back in the pods but here we are. Don’t worry, I mentioned the kids right away this time,” he joked, posting pictures of himself in the pods and backstage.

The comments are full of what you’d expect. “Boo this man,” one said. Another commented on how his caption was a “weird thing to say” given all the upset those comments had previously. “Caption goes to show you haven’t matured AT ALL,” another said.

Some more fun comments? I’ll list them off for you: “The fact you were invited is diabolical”, “Literally no one asked for this”, “Devil”, “So cringe”, “Ew.” I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now.