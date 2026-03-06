Wait, Devonta from Love Is Blind has apparently been engaged three times?!

He might have a baby on the way with a new fiancée

It’s no secret Devonta and Brittany from Love Is Blind season 10 are no longer engaged. After the whole drama of Devonta asking Brittany to sign a pre-nup, he eventually decided he needed space and didn’t want to drag on a relationship that wasn’t working.

But now rumours are spiralling that Devonta Anderson has been engaged an impressive three times, and he might even have a fiancée with a baby on the way right now. Talk about moving on quickly!

Devonta’s ex says he will announce an engagement at the Love Is Blind Reunion

Ever since Devonta started sharing photos of picturesque views with romantic captions like “This and you >>>”, people have been speculating he has found a new girlfriend.

He temporarily made his Instagram private to halt the rumours, but more clues kept coming.

Turns out, Devonta’s apparent relationship could be more serious than any of us anticipated.

Speaking on the Reality Receipts podcast, a woman who says she is Devonta’s ex has claimed he will announce his engagement at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion next week.

Taylor Carr suggested Devonta may even be having a “full on baby with someone”. Wow.

Devonta has not confirmed any of Taylor’s claims.

There are rumours Devonta was engaged in 2023 before Love Is Blind

According to @storytimewithrikkii, Devonta was engaged back in 2023 to a woman named Mandy.

Apparently one of Mandy’s friends messaged the TikTok creator, saying “Devo from Love Is Blind season 10 was engaged to my friend, Mandy, on January 1st 2023”.

Devonta never mentioned a previous engagement to Brittany while on Love Is Blind, and he hasn’t said anything about it since, so there is no confirmation this story is true.

However, if Devonta really does have a fiancée right now, as well as previously being engaged to Brittany and Mandy, that means he was engaged three times.

I’m very intrigued to see how the news goes down if he brings it up with Brittany at the reunion.

Devonta and Netflix have been contacted for comment.

