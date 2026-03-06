The Tab

Wait, Devonta from Love Is Blind has apparently been engaged three times?!

He might have a baby on the way with a new fiancée

Esther Knowles | Entertainment

It’s no secret Devonta and Brittany from Love Is Blind season 10 are no longer engaged. After the whole drama of Devonta asking Brittany to sign a pre-nup, he eventually decided he needed space and didn’t want to drag on a relationship that wasn’t working. 

But now rumours are spiralling that Devonta Anderson has been engaged an impressive three times, and he might even have a fiancée with a baby on the way right now. Talk about moving on quickly! 

Devonta’s ex says he will announce an engagement at the Love Is Blind Reunion

Ever since Devonta started sharing photos of picturesque views with romantic captions like “This and you >>>”, people have been speculating he has found a new girlfriend

He temporarily made his Instagram private to halt the rumours, but more clues kept coming.

Turns out, Devonta’s apparent relationship could be more serious than any of us anticipated. 

Speaking on the Reality Receipts podcast, a woman who says she is Devonta’s ex has claimed he will announce his engagement at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion next week.

Taylor Carr suggested Devonta may even be having a “full on baby with someone”. Wow. 

Devonta has not confirmed any of Taylor’s claims.

There are rumours Devonta was engaged in 2023 before Love Is Blind

@storytimewithrikkii

Devontae allegedly told an EX that he didn’t like Brittany because she was black👀. He also previously had a fiancé back in 2023 he allegedly cheated on. Oop!🫖 #loveisblindnews #loveisblindtea #loveisblindtiktok #loveisblindtok

♬ original sound – storytimewithrikkii

According to @storytimewithrikkii, Devonta was engaged back in 2023 to a woman named Mandy.

Apparently one of Mandy’s friends messaged the TikTok creator, saying “Devo from Love Is Blind season 10 was engaged to my friend, Mandy, on January 1st 2023”.

Devonta never mentioned a previous engagement to Brittany while on Love Is Blind, and he hasn’t said anything about it since, so there is no confirmation this story is true.

However, if Devonta really does have a fiancée right now, as well as previously being engaged to Brittany and Mandy, that means he was engaged three times. 

I’m very intrigued to see how the news goes down if he brings it up with Brittany at the reunion. 

Devonta and Netflix have been contacted for comment.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Netflix and Instagram @carrtayy

Esther Knowles
Wondering if The Bride! has a post-credits scene? Here’s the answer if you missed it

Hebe Hancock

They can be so sneaky

Amber from Love Is Blind just cleared up rumours on how things went down with Jordan

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Bonnie Blue logistics pregnant

Bonnie Blue reveals the logistics of working while pregnant after her viral breeding mission

Suchismita Ghosh

She is not stopping anytime soon

Britney Spears’ friend of 20 years reveals the tragic text she sent to him after DUI arrest

Kieran Galpin

‘She is one of the strongest women I have ever met’

Who’s coming back for Bridgerton season five? All the confirmed (and rumoured) returning cast

Hebe Hancock

You mean we could get the Duke again?!

Here is every single Newcastle gig worth getting a ticket for in March

Bethan King

Currently praying for a miracle in the Lily Allen resale

Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

Ellissa Bain

I’m shocked

Millie Bobby Brown shares wild boundaries Henry Cavill set, and people don’t know how to feel

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’re so intense

VOTE NOW: The Cambridge Tab’s Bachelor Challenge shortlist has been revealed

Nina Stockdale

Which eligible bachelor has won your heart?

Bonnie Blue

Class is in session: Inside Bonnie Blue’s x-rated ‘s*x manual’, which is as filthy as it sounds

Kieran Galpin

There will be a test at the end

