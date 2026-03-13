All the disturbing evidence fuelling claims Jeffrey Epstein secretly fathered a child

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For weeks, speculation has intensified over whether convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein secretly fathered a child.

The latest questions were sparked by resurfaced emails sent by Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, who was once closely associated with Epstein.

In a message dated September 2011, Ferguson appeared to congratulate Epstein on the birth of a child.

“Don’t know if you are still on this bbm but heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy. Even though you never kept in touch, I am still here with love, friendship and congratulations on your baby boy. Sarah xx,” Ferguson wrote in September 2011.

If the message referred to a real birth that month, the child would now be around 14 years old.

Another reference to a possible child emerged in a 2019 FBI interview with a woman who said she met Epstein at the age of 16 while working as a model in New York. The account appears in an FBI 302 report that was later released as part of the Justice Department’s Epstein files.

According to the document, the woman visited Epstein’s home several times after a friend suggested she get in touch with him. During one visit, she told investigators that Epstein assaulted her before sending her home with $200.

While describing the interior of the house to agents, she recalled a room that displayed a photograph of a blonde woman standing on a beach.

“This is the mother of my child,” Epstein said, the woman claimed.

The same room, she said, also featured a torso sculpture that Epstein identified as a mold of the woman in the photograph.

“Epstein told [the victim] that this woman was perfect. Epstein told [her] that her husband will be very lucky,” the interview notes read.

Elsewhere in the files is a photograph showing Epstein beside a woman holding a baby. The faces of both individuals are obscured, making it impossible to identify them. It is not known whether the woman in the photo is the same person seen in the beach image described by the victim.

A separate image included in the documents shows a blue torso sculpture, though it is unclear if it is the same sculpture referenced in the interview.

Other evidence suggests that Epstein had a strong interest in having children, regardless of whether he actually fathered any. In one email exchange with publicist Peggy Siegal, Epstein asked her to help him find someone to have a child with.

“You shmooze and find me a baby mama,” he wrote.

Siegal replied: “A baby Mama … if I wasn’t 102 I would take that job in a nano second.”

“I need great genes,” Epstein responded. “smart pretty , funny if you were fifty years younger , whoops „forty.”

A 2019 New York Times report also claimed Epstein had discussed plans to impregnate women at his property in New Mexico, a place he reportedly referred to as a “baby ranch.”

In a separate 2016 deposition, Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg said he repeatedly asked whether she would have his child.

“I don’t believe that I said flat-out no. I didn’t agree to it. I would just say, ‘Oh, yeah, really?’” Sjoberg said in the deposition.

Some of the most disturbing material in the files comes from pages that appear to be from a young woman’s diary. The entries describe what sounds like childbirth overseen by Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell and a doctor.

“Ghislaine said to push all the pain away. I don’t understand,” she wrote.

In the entries, the woman describes feeling increasingly controlled by Epstein.

She wrote that he “controlled ALL, all the time!” and added, “He is now controlling EVERYTHING when it used to be Ghislaine who some days acts like she hates me.”

“He makes her feel my tummy and its so sad and confusing. Superior gene pool?!? Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair color and eye color?”

On another page, she refers to Jeffrey, Ghislaine, and “their baby inside me.”

Later entries suggest deep emotional distress and fear about what happened to the child.

“She was perfect. I cant bring myself to write what happened. I am beyond broken. I only got 10 to 15 minutes to hold and feed her before they took her. She is mine! I want her back!!!”

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Featured image credit: US Department of Justice