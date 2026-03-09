The Tab
Details emerge about women sitting on ‘Prince’ Andrew’s lap in viral Jeffrey Epstein photos

Their faces have been redacted

Kieran Galpin | News

In a now viral photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s files, a man believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had a young woman sitting on his lap.

Millions of files were released as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Now, roughly 180,000 photographs are easily viewable through the Department of Justice’s website, or the much easier-to-use Gmail clone, JMail.

Among the photos were alleged images of former Prince Andrew, and now new ones have gone viral. It showed a man, believed to be the former Prince, wearing a blue shirt and a grey hooded jacket. A young woman was sitting on his lap, and in another, a different woman was standing behind him with her arms around his neck.

Both faces have been redacted, which the DOJ does to protect the anonymity of the alleged victims.

As per The Telegraph, the images were reportedly taken in Jeffrey Epstein’s dining room in New York City, somewhere the former Prince admitted to going because he was “too honourable” not to say goodbye to the disgraced financier before he was jailed.

More pictures featuring ‘Prince’ Andrew were taken in Epstein’s dining room

Also in the Epstein files, and believed to have been taken in the very same dining room, were images appearing to show Andrew kneeling over a woman lying down.

California Congressman Ted Lieu said the woman was a “sex trafficking victim” during a congressional hearing about the files.

“Please put the photos back up, we are looking at a sex trafficking victim under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act, not only is Jeffrey Epstein guilty, but anyone who patronised Epstein’s sex operation is also guilty of a crime. That’s why I find it absolutely despicable that you sought to protect Epstein’s clients, like former Prince Andrew,” he alleged.

Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.

