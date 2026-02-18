4 hours ago

If you’ve been following the Epstein files, you probably know just how huge the Department of Justice release was, over three million documents, videos, emails, photos, and other files. And yes, scrolling through all of that on the DOJ website is super clunky. Thankfully, a bunch of clever developers have made it a lot easier to access everything.

So, here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place.

Jmail — Epstein’s Gmail clone

Jmail was launched in November 2025. It’s basically a Gmail-style inbox where you can browse all of Epstein’s emails and texts. It’s not an official DOJ site, but it uses the released files, and it’s way easier to navigate than the original PDFs.

Jmail includes features like starred emails, contacts, and a search bar, so you can find messages quickly. The platform has expanded a lot since launch, with lots of spin-offs like JPhotos, JVR, Jamazon, Jotify, and JeffTube, I’ll get to those in a second.

You can access it on here.

JeffTube — Epstein’s videos

Think of JeffTube like YouTube, but with the actual video files from the Epstein file release. There are currently over 1,000 videos, split into playlists like Person Cam, Cell Cam, Elevator Cam, and Lobby Cam.

The videos don’t come with much context, and some are redacted with black squares, but the interface makes it really simple to browse through everything. It even has a comment section and a shorts-style view for scrolling quickly.

You can just search JeffTube on Google or click this link.

JPhotos — Epstein’s images

JPhotos works like a normal camera roll, so you can scroll through Epstein’s 7,000 plus images easily. Some images are fairly mundane, like architecture or concerts, but others show connections to people mentioned in the files, like Ghislaine Maxwell.

There’s also a filter for NSFW images, and you can sort photos by person or topic, which makes it a lot more digestible than going through PDFs manually.

Here’s the link for it.

Jamazon — Epstein’s Amazon orders

JAmazon lets you see Epstein’s actual Amazon purchases, including the date and time of each order. This covers everything from books to clothing and other items listed in the files. It’s creepy to look through, but it provides a full picture of his transactions.

You can follow this direct link.

Jwiki — Info on people and locations

Finally, Jwiki works like a Wikipedia-style database for the Epstein files. You can check details on people, locations, and connections mentioned in the emails and documents. It’s AI-generated, but based on the actual files, and it’s a super handy way to get context without digging through millions of pages manually.

You can access the site here.

It also links directly to Jmail, JPhotos, JeffTube, and Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, so you can jump around all the tools from one place.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Shutterstock.