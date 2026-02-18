The Tab
Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

If you’ve been following the Epstein files, you probably know just how huge the Department of Justice release was, over three million documents, videos, emails, photos, and other files. And yes, scrolling through all of that on the DOJ website is super clunky. Thankfully, a bunch of clever developers have made it a lot easier to access everything.

So, here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place.

Credit: Shutterstock

Jmail — Epstein’s Gmail clone

via Jmail

Jmail was launched in November 2025. It’s basically a Gmail-style inbox where you can browse all of Epstein’s emails and texts. It’s not an official DOJ site, but it uses the released files, and it’s way easier to navigate than the original PDFs.

Jmail includes features like starred emails, contacts, and a search bar, so you can find messages quickly. The platform has expanded a lot since launch, with lots of spin-offs like JPhotos, JVR, Jamazon, Jotify, and JeffTube, I’ll get to those in a second.

You can access it on here.

JeffTube — Epstein’s videos

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

via JeffTube

Think of JeffTube like YouTube, but with the actual video files from the Epstein file release. There are currently over 1,000 videos, split into playlists like Person Cam, Cell Cam, Elevator Cam, and Lobby Cam.

The videos don’t come with much context, and some are redacted with black squares, but the interface makes it really simple to browse through everything. It even has a comment section and a shorts-style view for scrolling quickly.

You can just search JeffTube on Google or click this link.

JPhotos — Epstein’s images

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

via JPhotos

JPhotos works like a normal camera roll, so you can scroll through Epstein’s 7,000 plus images easily. Some images are fairly mundane, like architecture or concerts, but others show connections to people mentioned in the files, like Ghislaine Maxwell.

There’s also a filter for NSFW images, and you can sort photos by person or topic, which makes it a lot more digestible than going through PDFs manually.

Here’s the link for it.

Jamazon — Epstein’s Amazon orders

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

via Jamazon

JAmazon lets you see Epstein’s actual Amazon purchases, including the date and time of each order. This covers everything from books to clothing and other items listed in the files. It’s creepy to look through, but it provides a full picture of his transactions.

You can follow this direct link.

Jwiki — Info on people and locations

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

via Jwiki

Finally, Jwiki works like a Wikipedia-style database for the Epstein files. You can check details on people, locations, and connections mentioned in the emails and documents. It’s AI-generated, but based on the actual files, and it’s a super handy way to get context without digging through millions of pages manually.

You can access the site here.

It also links directly to Jmail, JPhotos, JeffTube, and Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, so you can jump around all the tools from one place.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Shutterstock.

More on: Jeffrey Epstein US Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Read Next

You can read detailed info on people mentioned in Epstein files with ‘Jwiki’ – here’s how

Zoë Kravitz responds to those Jeffrey Epstein and Blink Twice comparisons as old emails resurface

Jmail

Jmail is expanding: Here’s how to read Jeffrey Epstein’s emails and texts like it’s your own inbox

Latest

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Zendaya Tom Holland Robert Pattinson clash

Zendaya reveals she and fiancé Tom Holland clashed over Robert Pattinson, and it’s surprising

Suchismita Ghosh

She is starring in three films with Rob, all releasing this year

Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor receives monthly pay rise despite £33.4 million deficit

Mischa Denney-Richards

Professor Wendy Larner received seven times the total compensation of the average university employee