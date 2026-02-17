You can log into Jeffrey Epstein’s real Amazon and see the horrific things he ordered

7 hours ago

After more than three million of Jeffrey Epstein’s files were released by the Department of Justice, someone is using the data to create real-life replicas of his accounts, and you can now look through his actual Amazon purchases.

The American financier, child sex offender, and sex trafficker died by suicide in his jail cell on 10th August 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges, but the documents were only just released on 30th January, 2026.

First, someone recreated Epstein’s emails on a Gmail parody site called “Jmail,” then a YouTube replica called “JeffTube” let people watch the disturbing videos released in the files.

Now, the same person has had created “JAmazon” which lets you look through the real items Epstein ordered on Amazon, and see the exact date and time he ordered each one.

“These are Jeffrey Epstein’s real Amazon orders, extracted from receipts sent to his email,” the description says. You can view the website here.

The sex offender made 1,006 Amazon orders in total between 2014 and 2019, most of which were delivered to his New York home on East 71st Street.

Some of the most disturbing items he bought include four girls’ school uniforms, $64.95 Vagifirm vaginal tightening pills, a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager and some baby sleepsuits.

He also ordered a $34 prisoner’s costume in 2018, 10 months before he was arrested, and a number of books including Adolf Hitler’s biography and Lolita, which is about a paedophile who falls in love with a 12-year-old girl.

Other disturbing books he ordered were Justine, which includes graphic descriptions of rape and torture, and the autobiography of serial killer Ann Rule.

Relational trauma psychologist Desiree Nazarian told the New York Post that Epstein’s disturbing Amazon orders show a “map of power”.

“The presence of these child-coded items alongside these sexual tools is so clinically alarming,” she said. “Everything on this list is really common in predatory profiles. It’s marked by coercion, entitlement, dominance and control of narrative.

“It’s role play around dominance, punishment, impunity, it’s like this oscillation between being the authority and staging the persecution.”

Featured image by: JAmazon and Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock