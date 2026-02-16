Guys, what’s going on with Twitter rn? People are saying it’s down, and nothing is loading

11 hours ago

People are complaining that X, formerly (and preferably) known as Twitter, is down, with over 3,000 reports flocking in from sites like Down Detector. For an app owned by a literal trillionaire, it’s clearly held together by “duct tape and sticks”, one person complained.

Here’s what we know so far – and whether you can actually do anything.

Is Twitter (X) down right now? Here’s what we know

If you go on Twitter right now, your page should appear somewhat normally, showing you the last thing you viewed on the app. Unfortunately, if you try to refresh the page or interact with any of the tweets, nothing happens.

As per sites like Down Detector and Is It Down Right Now, one in five people have reported errors on both the mobile app and desktop site. 3,000 people in the UK have reported issues, and over 42,000 Americans have.

Despite that, the service’s developers platform for app-makers says: “All systems are operational.”

Twitter is yet to issue an official statement on the reported outage, but then again, how would it?

People would usually react to technical difficulties on Twitter/X, but that obviously isn’t the case right now because it’s down. Instead, people are using Down Detector to rant and rave.

“The X platform is more redacted than the Epstein files at this point,” one person said.

Another joked: “GCHQ here – we apologise for the X outage whilst we install more spy filters.”

“Well, this is fun, Hope X is back on soon….Counting floor tiles as we speak,” someone else said.

Other people aren’t even discussing the outage, instead using Down Detector as a creative outlet.

One person wrote: “How much LEGO can Elon Musk stick up his bum, do you reckon?”

“Who here likes bunnies,” someone else said, which earned the response, “Cats will always be at the centre of my heart, but bunnies are very cool too!”

Not to sound dramatic, but what am I supposed to do in the meantime?

Featured image credit: ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock