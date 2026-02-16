The Tab
Guys, what’s going on with Twitter rn? People are saying it’s down, and nothing is loading

Dear Elon: Fix your damn app

Kieran Galpin

People are complaining that X, formerly (and preferably) known as Twitter, is down, with over 3,000 reports flocking in from sites like Down Detector. For an app owned by a literal trillionaire, it’s clearly held together by “duct tape and sticks”, one person complained.

Here’s what we know so far – and whether you can actually do anything.

Credit: X

Is Twitter (X) down right now? Here’s what we know

If you go on Twitter right now, your page should appear somewhat normally, showing you the last thing you viewed on the app. Unfortunately, if you try to refresh the page or interact with any of the tweets, nothing happens.

As per sites like Down Detector and Is It Down Right Now, one in five people have reported errors on both the mobile app and desktop site. 3,000 people in the UK have reported issues, and over 42,000 Americans have.

Despite that, the service’s developers platform for app-makers says: “All systems are operational.”

Twitter is yet to issue an official statement on the reported outage, but then again, how would it?

People would usually react to technical difficulties on Twitter/X, but that obviously isn’t the case right now because it’s down. Instead, people are using Down Detector to rant and rave.

“The X platform is more redacted than the Epstein files at this point,” one person said.

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Another joked: “GCHQ here – we apologise for the X outage whilst we install more spy filters.”

“Well, this is fun, Hope X is back on soon….Counting floor tiles as we speak,” someone else said.

Other people aren’t even discussing the outage, instead using Down Detector as a creative outlet.

One person wrote: “How much LEGO can Elon Musk stick up his bum, do you reckon?”

“Who here likes bunnies,” someone else said, which earned the response, “Cats will always be at the centre of my heart, but bunnies are very cool too!”

Not to sound dramatic, but what am I supposed to do in the meantime?

Featured image credit: ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

