All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

1 hour ago

Lucinda has gone from the most hated one on Love Island All Stars to the people’s princess in 0.2 seconds in a crazy switch that honestly needs to be studied. Love or hate her, one thing’s for certain: she’s absolutely stunning! So, here’s a look at all the confirmed cosmetic work she’s had done over the years.

Lucinda has had lip filler in the past, but doesn’t get it very often

When she first came out of Love Island in 2021, Lucinda admitted that she had lip filler in the past, but hadn’t had it topped up for two years. So, it doesn’t look like she gets it very often.

“The last time I got my lips done was in 2019 and it was the tiniest top-up ever. I think they’re meant to naturally dissolve [in] like, I don’t know how long, maybe months. But that was years ago now, so I don’t know what’s going on and if there’s some in there. But I’ve always had big lips and yeah, I haven’t had any other work done. Nothing against it,” she said in a Q&A on her Instagram story.

Since then, she’s had a chin and chin dip augmentation

She may not have had “any other work done” at the time, but Lucinda has gone under the needle a few times since then. In October 2023, she got a chin and chin dip augmentation, which uses fillers to change the shape of the chin and make the face look more balanced and defined.

Lucinda also did a jawline slimming treatment

Lucinda has had a jawline slimming treatment too, which “focuses on creating a softer, more contoured facial profile by reducing the appearance of width or bulk along the lower face,” her aesthetics practitioner Jessica Rose Aesthetics revealed on Instagram. “This can be achieved through non-surgical treatments that relax overactive jaw muscles or enhance natural contour!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Rose | Lip Filler | Facial Aesthetics (@jessicaroseaesthetics_)

And she got a bit of tear trough filler before going on All Stars

And just before heading into the All Stars villa, the 26-year-old had a bit of tear trough filler under her eyes, to reduce the appearance of hollowness and dark shadows.

But that’s it! Apart from those small tweakments, she’s completely natural. Lucinda did speak out about wanting a boob job, nose job and veneers before going on Love Island the first time, but had to “talk herself out of it”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Rose | Lip Filler | Facial Aesthetics (@jessicaroseaesthetics_)

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram and @jessicaroseaesthetics_/Instagram