All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

She’s had quite a few tweakments

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Lucinda has gone from the most hated one on Love Island All Stars to the people’s princess in 0.2 seconds in a crazy switch that honestly needs to be studied. Love or hate her, one thing’s for certain: she’s absolutely stunning! So, here’s a look at all the confirmed cosmetic work she’s had done over the years.

Lucinda has had lip filler in the past, but doesn’t get it very often

When she first came out of Love Island in 2021, Lucinda admitted that she had lip filler in the past, but hadn’t had it topped up for two years. So, it doesn’t look like she gets it very often.

“The last time I got my lips done was in 2019 and it was the tiniest top-up ever. I think they’re meant to naturally dissolve [in] like, I don’t know how long, maybe months. But that was years ago now, so I don’t know what’s going on and if there’s some in there. But I’ve always had big lips and yeah, I haven’t had any other work done. Nothing against it,” she said in a Q&A on her Instagram story.

Since then, she’s had a chin and chin dip augmentation

She may not have had “any other work done” at the time, but Lucinda has gone under the needle a few times since then. In October 2023, she got a chin and chin dip augmentation, which uses fillers to change the shape of the chin and make the face look more balanced and defined.

Lucinda also did a jawline slimming treatment

Lucinda has had a jawline slimming treatment too, which “focuses on creating a softer, more contoured facial profile by reducing the appearance of width or bulk along the lower face,” her aesthetics practitioner Jessica Rose Aesthetics revealed on Instagram. “This can be achieved through non-surgical treatments that relax overactive jaw muscles or enhance natural contour!”

And she got a bit of tear trough filler before going on All Stars

And just before heading into the All Stars villa, the 26-year-old had a bit of tear trough filler under her eyes, to reduce the appearance of hollowness and dark shadows.

But that’s it! Apart from those small tweakments, she’s completely natural. Lucinda did speak out about wanting a boob job, nose job and veneers before going on Love Island the first time, but had to “talk herself out of it”.

Otterly adorable: ‘Sparkly poo’ has been found inside a Cambridge University college

Eve Rann

The smelly culprits are… otters?

Wuthering Heights

Isabella’s actress defends ‘BDSM’ version in Wuthering Heights, and explains why she was changed

Kieran Galpin

Changing an abuse victim into Bonnie Blue was a choice

All the confirmed cosmetic work Love Island’s Lucinda has had done over the years

Ellissa Bain

She’s had quite a few tweakments

Yikes, this outrageous Wuthering Heights scene was actually meant to be SO much more NSFW

Hebe Hancock

No wonder they changed it

‘She needs help’: Sean’s sister has a brutal take on All Stars drama with Belle and Jessy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s done a complete 180°

Love Is Blind cut an entire engagement and drama from season 10 for a wildly messy reason

Hayley Soen

The guy is already engaged to someone else?!

Wuthering Heights different book

Emerald Fennell reveals stupid real reason Wuthering Heights is so different from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There were whole characters that I’d sort of forgotten’

uk universities easiest ones to get a first here are some happy looking grads

The 25 easiest universities in the UK for students to nab a first class degree

Claudia Cox

Er, 43 per cent get firsts at one Russell Group uni

Prison officer who watched Lucy Letby on her first night in jail reveals what it was like

Ellissa Bain

‘She was a very, very strange character’

Um, did MAFS UK 2024 groom Ross just confirm he’s going back on the show again?!

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has confirmed old cast members will get married again in a new show

