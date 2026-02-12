A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

46 mins ago

Lucinda Stratford has so much beef (both past and present) with the other Islanders that I’ve lost track of all the drama. It’s hard enough to remember all the feuds in the villa at the moment. She was dating Ciaran, now she’s dating Sean, and she fell out with Belle and Samie in the process? Everything gets messier when you look at all her pre-existing relationships with the Islanders.

To help you keep track of all the mess, here’s a comprehensive guide to all of Lucinda’s friendships and feuds with these Islanders from before All Stars.

Lucinda and Samie’s drama pre-exists All Stars

Lucinda and Samie clearly have unresolved beef. From what we can tell, the girls weren’t ever as close friends as they implied on All Stars. They filmed content together for PrettyLittleThing in 2023, not long after Samie’s first Love Island season.

Although Lucinda claimed on All Stars that she and Samie “haven’t spoken in a year”, this seems to have been a bit of an exaggeration. We have evidence of them filming branded content together in mid-March 2025. They went on a trip to Tulum in Mexico.

Lucinda was besties with Jessy for approximately two months

Lucinda also has a bond with the latest bombshell, Jessy. The girls seem to have met in the weeks following Jessy’s stint in the villa. Over the summer of 2024, they went on trips together to Australia and Los Angeles. They seem to have been invited on these trips for PR (including by Peppermayo). But the girls must have got on if they went together.

However, I have found no evidence of Lucinda hanging out with Jessy since autumn 2024.

Are we missing out on some more friendship lore here? Is there a deeper reason why Lucinda and Jessy are rowing already in the All Stars villa? We’ll have to see what happens on the show (and then speculate wildly).

Who knows what went down with Millie?

Lucinda and Millie first walked into the Love Island villa (and into our lives) hand-in-hand. We saw them grow closer throughout Love Island 2021. However, Lucinda seems to have had a big falling out with Millie and Chloe Burrows around the end of 2022. When Lucinda listed Islanders she kept up with in May 2024, she omitted Chloe and Millie. Ouch.

Although there are plenty of rumours out there, none of these girls have flat-out said what happened. When Mille and Lucinda came face-to-face again on All Stars, Chloe’s ex Toby wrote on his Snap: “Oh sh*t! Oh sh*t! Lucinda used to be friends with Millie and used to be friends with my ex. Oh my god! All the stories are gonna come out now. I wonder if they’re gonna say the right story?” How intriguing.

