The Tab

University of Warwick vice-chancellor receives £4,000 pay rise despite mass job cuts

The university has introduced a cost-cutting scheme that encourages employees to resign

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News

Warwick University’s vice-chancellor received a £4,000 pay rise last year despite over a hundred university jobs getting cut.

Despite the increase to Professor Stuart Croft’s overall pay, the university made payments to 184 members of staff who left their jobs in the 2024-2025 academic year.

In November 2025, the University of Warwick announced the introduction of a voluntary severance scheme, which allows  employees to voluntarily resign in exchange for a compensation payment. It is a method often introduced by employers to avoid compulsory redundancies and manage cost reductions.

In a letter to staff, Croft justified the scheme by saying the university’s financial position “will worsen” over the next five years if savings are not made to manage rising costs.

via Wikimedia Commons

A drop in international students and an increase in running costs across the country has left many universities financially strained, with many Russell Group universities making job cuts across the year. Despite this, many vice-chancellors received large pay raises.

Professor Stuart Croft’s pay rise brought his total annual earnings up to £389,000.

A Warwick University spokesperson said: “The Voluntary Leavers Scheme is part of a thoughtful and measured approach to support the university’s long-term financial future.

“While the university is not in financial difficulty, we do face increased operational costs due to external factors outside of our control. They include paying our first full year of additional National Insurance contributions.

“Strong financial health ensures that we can remain competitive amid challenging global conditions and that we can continue to provide an outstanding teaching and research environment for our students, staff, and partners.”

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Professor Stuart Croft has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Warwick Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. 

Featured image via Facebook and Wikimedia Commons

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News

Read Next

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Music and mead: Everything to know about Warwick University’s student-run Real Ale Festival

ws world univeristy rankings europe 2026 a smiley student in london

The first university league table of 2026 is here – here’s where UK unis rank in Europe

Latest
Bad Bunny

‘My d*ck is fire’: People translated this Bad Bunny Super Bowl song, and they’re ‘disgusted’

Kieran Galpin

Call the police, a rapper’s song has explicit references

University of Warwick vice-chancellor receives £4,000 pay rise despite mass job cuts

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The university has introduced a cost-cutting scheme that encourages employees to resign

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder’s visa rejection puts grassroots venue at risk

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser may have to leave the country after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham

Bad Bunny

‘My d*ck is fire’: People translated this Bad Bunny Super Bowl song, and they’re ‘disgusted’

Kieran Galpin

Call the police, a rapper’s song has explicit references

University of Warwick vice-chancellor receives £4,000 pay rise despite mass job cuts

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The university has introduced a cost-cutting scheme that encourages employees to resign

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

Hayley Soen

Can you stick it out with the fights for this long?

“Grassroots Means Small”: Club395 founder’s visa rejection puts grassroots venue at risk

Harry Gillingham

A Bristol arts organiser may have to leave the country after their Global Talent Visa was rejected. MP Carla Denyer has now urged the Home Office to rethink criteria she says fail to reflect “the reality of grassroots culture”

The ultimate Warwick University student Valentine’s gift guide (extreme budget edition)

Samah Tabba

Because love is temporary, but a £4.35 Co-op meal deal is forever

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

Claudia Cox

She was besties with Jessy… for two months

Single in Brum: A love letter to doing things alone

Angelique Ritter

No more doomscrolling, okay?

Langar on Campus: Cardiff University Sikh society holds community kitchen at Student’s Union

Hawra Ghor

The Sikh Society came together to host over 650 students to provide free meals.

Valentine’s in Durham: Here are Durham’s most romantic spots

Angela Martinez-Villanueva

Last-minute ideas for couples and friends looking to celebrate in Durham

A brown girl with a scarf: My experience being a Muslim girl in Durham

Samara Patel

Samara explores the realities of her minority identity in Durham