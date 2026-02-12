The four most complained-about Islanders on All Stars so far, based on Ofcom reports

3 hours ago

Love Island: All Stars has certainly been eventful in 2026. Thousands of Love Island viewers have even felt the urge to lodge official complaints about Islanders’ behaviour.

So far, Ofcom has received upwards of 2,500 complaints about controversial contestants on Love Island: All Stars … and we’ve still got two weeks to go. Here’s a look at which Love Islanders on All Stars are the most complained-about so far, according to Ofcom reports.

3. Belle

Ofcom dealt with 120 complaints for the episode that aired on 6th February. Lots of the complaints were about Belle’s conduct. That’s the first episode about Movie Night. Belle learned more deets about Lucinda cracking on with Sean, and shouted a fair bit.

53 complaints were also filed about the episode from 3rd February. Belle also had a go at Lucinda and Sean for flirting while she was off in the different villa with the American Islanders.

2. Jess and Shaq

The Never Have I Ever game also riled up Love Island viewers. 60 filed complaints for the episode from the 22nd January, and 496 for the 23rd January. According to Ofcom, “the majority of complaints related to alleged bullying of Whitney by Shaq and Jess.”

1. Scott

The episode on 27th January – when Sean cried and called Scott a “bully” – racked up a whopping 1,590 complaints. Ofcom confirmed to The Tab that “the majority of complaints related to Scott’s behaviour towards Sean”. Altogether, Love Island viewers made 238 official complaints about the episode before that. Ofcom explained to The Tab: “Complaints related to Scott’s behaviour towards other Islanders, including alleged bullying of Sean.” This easily makes Scott the most complained-about contestant out of all the Islanders on All Stars.

Love Island certainly incites a lot of opinions. The three most complained-about UK TV episodes of 2025 were all centered around the treatment of one Islander.

Featured image via ITV.