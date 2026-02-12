The Tab

The four most complained-about Islanders on All Stars so far, based on Ofcom reports

Erm, viewers filed 1,800 formal complaints after one row

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Love Island: All Stars has certainly been eventful in 2026. Thousands of Love Island viewers have even felt the urge to lodge official complaints about Islanders’ behaviour.

So far, Ofcom has received upwards of 2,500 complaints about controversial contestants on Love Island: All Stars … and we’ve still got two weeks to go. Here’s a look at which Love Islanders on All Stars are the most complained-about so far, according to Ofcom reports.

3. Belle

Ofcom dealt with 120 complaints for the episode that aired on 6th February. Lots of the complaints were about Belle’s conduct. That’s the first episode about Movie Night. Belle learned more deets about Lucinda cracking on with Sean, and shouted a fair bit.

love island all stars movie night most complained about islanders

Belle mid-argument on Movie Night
(Image via ITV)

53 complaints were also filed about the episode from 3rd February. Belle also had a go at Lucinda and Sean for flirting while she was off in the different villa with the American Islanders.

2. Jess and Shaq

The Never Have I Ever game also riled up Love Island viewers. 60 filed complaints for the episode from the 22nd January, and 496 for the 23rd January. According to Ofcom, “the majority of complaints related to alleged bullying of Whitney by Shaq and Jess.”

1. Scott 

Sean and Scott attempting to talk things out love island all stars 2026

Sean and Scott attempting to talk things out (Image via ITV)

The episode on 27th January – when Sean cried and called Scott a “bully” – racked up a whopping 1,590 complaints. Ofcom confirmed to The Tab that “the majority of complaints related to Scott’s behaviour towards Sean”. Altogether, Love Island viewers made 238 official complaints about the episode before that. Ofcom explained to The Tab: “Complaints related to Scott’s behaviour towards other Islanders, including alleged bullying of Sean.” This easily makes Scott the most complained-about contestant out of all the Islanders on All Stars.

Love Island certainly incites a lot of opinions. The three most complained-about UK TV episodes of 2025 were all centered around the treatment of one Islander.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

It’s the longest Love Island All Stars ever, so here’s when the 2026 series actually ends

love island all stars lucinda friendships feuds

A comprehensive guide to all Lucinda’s friendship feuds with Islanders on All Stars

love island all stars scott

Ex-Love Islanders share their takes on who Scott should end up with on All Stars

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity

