Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

If you feel like you’ve forgotten what dry socks are, you’re not alone. The UK has had rain hammering down so relentlessly that meteorologists have basically described the weather as a Spotify playlist stuck on one extremely soggy song.

According to the Environment Agency, there were 97 flood warnings across England on Tuesday night, plus two in Scotland. On top of that, there were 150 flood alerts across England, seven in Scotland, and one in Wales.

At least 300 homes in England have already flooded, and authorities are urging everyone to stay vigilant, which is British for “keep your wellies by the door at all times”. Before you ask whether this is nearly over, meteorologists have confirmed that Britain is facing rain basically every day in 2026. So yes, you may as well emotionally commit to owning a raincoat now.

So what’s actually causing this never-ending drizzle?

The Met Office says the culprit is something called a “blocking pattern”. Sounds dramatic, and it kind of is. Essentially, a big, stubborn area of high pressure has parked itself over northern Europe. This blocks the usual flow of weather systems, meaning rainclouds just… hang around. Forever.

Basically, we’ve got a weather system that won’t budge.

The stats back up the collective misery: 26 weather stations have recorded their wettest January on record. That’s not just a rainy day, that’s an entire month.

Is there any good news?

Well… sort of. Meteorologists say these blocking patterns don’t last forever, even if it currently feels like it will. In the meantime, experts say staying alert to flood warnings is crucial, and maybe also investing in waterproof trainers.

Somewhere out there is a British person saying “we needed the rain”.

