Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Give me a BREAK

Hebe Hancock | Trends

If you feel like you’ve forgotten what dry socks are, you’re not alone. The UK has had rain hammering down so relentlessly that meteorologists have basically described the weather as a Spotify playlist stuck on one extremely soggy song.

According to the Environment Agency, there were 97 flood warnings across England on Tuesday night, plus two in Scotland. On top of that, there were 150 flood alerts across England, seven in Scotland, and one in Wales.

At least 300 homes in England have already flooded, and authorities are urging everyone to stay vigilant, which is British for “keep your wellies by the door at all times”. Before you ask whether this is nearly over, meteorologists have confirmed that Britain is facing rain basically every day in 2026. So yes, you may as well emotionally commit to owning a raincoat now.

So what’s actually causing this never-ending drizzle?

The Met Office says the culprit is something called a “blocking pattern”. Sounds dramatic, and it kind of is. Essentially, a big, stubborn area of high pressure has parked itself over northern Europe. This blocks the usual flow of weather systems, meaning rainclouds just… hang around. Forever.

Basically, we’ve got a weather system that won’t budge.

The stats back up the collective misery: 26 weather stations have recorded their wettest January on record. That’s not just a rainy day, that’s an entire month.

Is there any good news?

Well… sort of. Meteorologists say these blocking patterns don’t last forever, even if it currently feels like it will. In the meantime, experts say staying alert to flood warnings is crucial, and maybe also investing in waterproof trainers.

Somewhere out there is a British person saying “we needed the rain”.

Hebe Hancock | Trends

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

Lancaster University ECOChallenge 2026: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

Featuring an award-winning climate activist speaker and a competition to win prizes

‘Weaponise the Sharpie’: Five tips for surviving Lancaster University housing hell

Amy Laird

Are some of your housemates scumbags? Here’s how you can preserve your sanity

