Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

The Super Bowl officially kicked off on Sunday, and as always, the game wasn’t just about sport, with one particular Ring Doorbell advert leaving audiences feeling less warm and fuzzy and more than a little disturbed.

The broadcast was packed with ads that people arguably talk about more than the actual plays. With roughly 18 ad breaks throughout a typical game, brands pull out all the stops to go viral.

What is a Ring Doorbell anyway?

If you’ve somehow avoided them so far, a Ring Doorbell is basically a smart video doorbell that connects to your phone. Using a HD camera, microphone and speaker, it lets homeowners watch, listen to and talk with anyone outside their door from wherever they are, whether that’s a delivery driver or an unexpected visitor.

The devices are marketed as a way to boost home security and make everyday life more convenient, especially if you’re not home when someone calls round.

The ad was meant to be wholesome

Ring’s big championship advert introduced a new AI-driven feature called Search Party, which is designed to help locate missing dogs using neighbourhood doorbell cameras.

The idea is that when someone reports a lost pet through Ring’s app, nearby cameras that opt in automatically scan for animals that might match the description. If a potential sighting is picked up, you’ll get a notification and can choose whether to share that footage with the pet owner.

In the advert, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy described the feature as a “powerful” use of AI, pointing out that millions of dogs disappear across the US each year and that technology could help communities work together to reunite pets with their owners. According to him, early testing has already helped locate nearly 100 dogs in just three months.

Sounds wholesome, right? Not everyone thinks so.

People online are calling it “dystopian”

I’ve never had a commercial do the exact opposite effect of what it intended before. I had no opinion on Ring doorbells but now I will actively avoid purchasing one as long as I live https://t.co/rI13KG0rhT — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) February 9, 2026

Despite the emotional storyline in the advert, a wave of people quickly labelled the concept unsettling, with many worried about the surveillance implications of neighbourhood camera networks powered by AI.

Under social posts about the launch, people accused the company of framing widespread monitoring as something cute and helpful. Others said the idea of cameras constantly scanning for movement felt invasive, even if the purpose was finding lost pets.

Some even joked they were considering ditching their devices altogether after seeing the commercial, while others said the advert gave them “Black Mirror” vibes rather than heartwarming community spirit.

ring offering to turn your neighborhood into an AI fueled surveillance state under the guise of “helping you find your lost dog” is CRAZY — brig 🐦‍🔥 (@82erssy) February 9, 2026

Ring says it’s about community, not surveillance

Ring founder Jamie Siminoff defended the feature on X, arguing that it simply gives neighbours a more effective way to help each other. Previously, he said, searching for a lost dog often meant driving around the area and hoping for the best, whereas Search Party allows entire communities to join the search through the Neighbors app, Ring’s local social platform.

Siminoff has also previously spoken about AI making security technology more capable of preventing crime and improving neighbourhood safety overall.

Still, for many, the advert raised uncomfortable questions about how much technology should be watching our everyday lives, even when it’s framed as something positive.

The Tab has contacted Amazon’s Ring for comment.

