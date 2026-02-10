The Tab

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

I’m getting rid of mine

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Super Bowl officially kicked off on Sunday, and as always, the game wasn’t just about sport, with one particular Ring Doorbell advert leaving audiences feeling less warm and fuzzy and more than a little disturbed.

The broadcast was packed with ads that people arguably talk about more than the actual plays. With roughly 18 ad breaks throughout a typical game, brands pull out all the stops to go viral.

What is a Ring Doorbell anyway?

Amazon

If you’ve somehow avoided them so far, a Ring Doorbell is basically a smart video doorbell that connects to your phone. Using a HD camera, microphone and speaker, it lets homeowners watch, listen to and talk with anyone outside their door from wherever they are, whether that’s a delivery driver or an unexpected visitor.

The devices are marketed as a way to boost home security and make everyday life more convenient, especially if you’re not home when someone calls round.

The ad was meant to be wholesome

Ring’s big championship advert introduced a new AI-driven feature called Search Party, which is designed to help locate missing dogs using neighbourhood doorbell cameras.

The idea is that when someone reports a lost pet through Ring’s app, nearby cameras that opt in automatically scan for animals that might match the description. If a potential sighting is picked up, you’ll get a notification and can choose whether to share that footage with the pet owner.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

In the advert, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy described the feature as a “powerful” use of AI, pointing out that millions of dogs disappear across the US each year and that technology could help communities work together to reunite pets with their owners. According to him, early testing has already helped locate nearly 100 dogs in just three months.

Sounds wholesome, right? Not everyone thinks so.

People online are calling it “dystopian”

Despite the emotional storyline in the advert, a wave of people quickly labelled the concept unsettling, with many worried about the surveillance implications of neighbourhood camera networks powered by AI.

Under social posts about the launch, people accused the company of framing widespread monitoring as something cute and helpful. Others said the idea of cameras constantly scanning for movement felt invasive, even if the purpose was finding lost pets.

Some even joked they were considering ditching their devices altogether after seeing the commercial, while others said the advert gave them “Black Mirror” vibes rather than heartwarming community spirit.

Ring says it’s about community, not surveillance

Ring founder Jamie Siminoff defended the feature on X, arguing that it simply gives neighbours a more effective way to help each other. Previously, he said, searching for a lost dog often meant driving around the area and hoping for the best, whereas Search Party allows entire communities to join the search through the Neighbors app, Ring’s local social platform.

Siminoff has also previously spoken about AI making security technology more capable of preventing crime and improving neighbourhood safety overall.

Still, for many, the advert raised uncomfortable questions about how much technology should be watching our everyday lives, even when it’s framed as something positive.

The Tab has contacted Amazon’s Ring for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Ring Doorbell

More on: Super Bowl Technology Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

bad bunny super bowl half time show trees bushes

I was a tree in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show – it was so tough that people cried and quit

All the powerful hidden meanings you probably missed in Bad Bunny’s symbolic Super Bowl set

From AI de-ageing to a Pringles boyfriend, controversial Super Bowl adverts stole the show

Latest

Northern Rail organises repeated shootings of wild birds at Manchester station

Jessica Owen

Bi-weekly bird cullings began four months ago

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

Northern Rail organises repeated shootings of wild birds at Manchester station

Jessica Owen

Bi-weekly bird cullings began four months ago

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine