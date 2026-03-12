Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

She had no idea he said that at the time

Chris is by far the worst groom we’ve been introduced to on MAFS Australia so far, shockingly saying he won’t date “fat people” in his introduction before the wedding – and his wife Brook is absolutely furious.

They got on surprisingly well at the wedding, but she had no idea that he’d been so disgusting towards women before she walked down the aisle. In an interview with Chattr after she found out, Brook said she was “appalled” and wouldn’t have married him if she’d known what he said.

“I had no idea, and to be quite frank, if I had known, that man would have been ripped a new asshole. I would have done a full runner. I think my friends also probably would have annihilated him,” she said.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting. I’m lost for words over it, to be honest. You should not be speaking about people like that or women like that in general. I don’t stand for that behaviour ever, and I would never, ever be with someone who speaks about women like that. And I think it’s not him being insecure; he’s a dangerous human.”

Brook claimed he shouldn’t have been allowed on the show at all with such horrific opinions, and slammed him for being such a terrible role model.

“I think he should not have been allowed on that show. For the fact that there are young viewers, parents are watching it with their kids. What kind of role model are you showing, that you’re going to be putting someone on there who body-shames women in front of young children as well? I just think it’s just so wrong,” she added.

“Who are you to think that that’s okay to go on Married at First Sight, and have a platform and speak about people like that? That is disgusting.”

Chris was actually given a wife who matched his description, but Brook thinks he would have “done a runner” and “said some horrible things” if he hadn’t.

“Lucky for him, he seems like he got what he wanted at the end of the night, he wanted someone that was, you know, not — by quote of Chris — short, fat and needy,” she said.

“The repercussions are like, what would he have actually acted like if he got someone who wasn’t that physique? They gave him what he wanted, and now, oh, he’s all rainbows and butterflies, happy that he got what he wanted. But, that does not take away from the fact that he has said those words, and what would have happened if he didn’t get someone that he didn’t like?”

I’ve seen a few spoilers, and it looks like things are about to get a whole lot worse.

