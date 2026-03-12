The Tab

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

She had no idea he said that at the time

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Chris is by far the worst groom we’ve been introduced to on MAFS Australia so far, shockingly saying he won’t date “fat people” in his introduction before the wedding – and his wife Brook is absolutely furious.

They got on surprisingly well at the wedding, but she had no idea that he’d been so disgusting towards women before she walked down the aisle. In an interview with Chattr after she found out, Brook said she was “appalled” and wouldn’t have married him if she’d known what he said.

“I had no idea, and to be quite frank, if I had known, that man would have been ripped a new asshole. I would have done a full runner. I think my friends also probably would have annihilated him,” she said.

“I think it’s absolutely disgusting. I’m lost for words over it, to be honest. You should not be speaking about people like that or women like that in general. I don’t stand for that behaviour ever, and I would never, ever be with someone who speaks about women like that. And I think it’s not him being insecure; he’s a dangerous human.”

Brook claimed he shouldn’t have been allowed on the show at all with such horrific opinions, and slammed him for being such a terrible role model.

Credit: Channel Nine

“I think he should not have been allowed on that show. For the fact that there are young viewers, parents are watching it with their kids. What kind of role model are you showing, that you’re going to be putting someone on there who body-shames women in front of young children as well? I just think it’s just so wrong,” she added.

“Who are you to think that that’s okay to go on Married at First Sight, and have a platform and speak about people like that? That is disgusting.”

Chris was actually given a wife who matched his description, but Brook thinks he would have “done a runner” and “said some horrible things” if he hadn’t.

“Lucky for him, he seems like he got what he wanted at the end of the night, he wanted someone that was, you know, not — by quote of Chris — short, fat and needy,” she said.

“The repercussions are like, what would he have actually acted like if he got someone who wasn’t that physique? They gave him what he wanted, and now, oh, he’s all rainbows and butterflies, happy that he got what he wanted. But, that does not take away from the fact that he has said those words, and what would have happened if he didn’t get someone that he didn’t like?”

I’ve seen a few spoilers, and it looks like things are about to get a whole lot worse.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

MAFS Aus Chris height Brook

MAFS Aus bride Brook reveals Chris’ real height after his bold brag about being six feet tall

Boo-hoo, Chris feels ‘betrayed’ his rant with MAFS Australia producer made it onto the show

Loved up to cringe pasta shop: An update on the couples of MAFS Australia 2025, one year later

Latest
Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them