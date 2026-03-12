Loved up to cringe pasta shop: An update on the couples of MAFS Australia 2025, one year later

3 hours ago

As we get to know the MAFS Australia couples of 2026, who will no doubt come to infuriate and disappoint us, the pairings of the 2025 season are living their best lives. I take that back, some are just living.

Last year’s MAFS Australia was explosive, with numerous cheating scandals, brutal dumpings, and a certain groom punching the wall. By the end of the show, the couples that were still together were far and few between.

Now, around 365 days after we watched them on TV for weeks, here’s what they’re up to now.

Jamie Marinos and Dave Hand

Jamie and Dave started off so strong in the experiment, but their relationship eventually broke down.

Since finishing the show, both Jamie and Dave have entered the influencer content creation space. Dave has also been travelling a ton, posting mostly shirtless pictures from Bali and the Maldives.

Neither of them has found love after the show, but that doesn’t mean Jamie hasn’t been dipping her toes back into the dating pond. She was connected to Eliot Donovan for a while, and most recently, Luke Fourniotis from 2026 MAFS.

Awhina and Adrian

This relationship was doomed to fail from the start, and I think we all expelled a sigh of relief when Awhina kicked him to the curb.

Awhina has continued to raise her son, and she’s kept close with a few of the MAFS girlies (and Billy). It doesn’t look like Awhina is in a new relationship, but she’s proboably still recovering from Adrian.

Speaking of Adrian, the walking red flag has continued to be a cautionary tale after MAFS Australia 2025. He’s continued to work on his gymwear brand alongside his new venture, a pasta bar with his twin brother. Just don’t leave a poor review, because he’s beefing with those people on TikTok.

Ashleigh and Jake

Another car crash marriage from the get-go, Ashleigh was way too good for Jake, who ranked her dead last against the other brides.

Ashleigh has continued to live her best post-reality TV life, often posing with her co-stars on Insta, but Jake has not posted anything since August of last year.

Billy and Sierah

Like Jamie and Dave, Billy and Sierah started off quite decent in MAFS Australia. Unfortunately, Sierah was involved in numerous cheating storylines, and it tanked their marriage.

Sierah has condemned the show and her castmates over and over again since it wrapped. She’s especially close to Katie now, but doesn’t seem to be close with any of the other people from the cast. Sierah appears to be single.

Meanwhile, Billy is actually in a relationship now. His girlfriend, Breiarne Walker, is an influencer.

Eliot, Lauren, and Veronica

Eliot and Lauren were the first couple to combust last year, but both of them returned with new partners later in the show. Ironically, those marriages went just as awfully.

A year later, Eliot is still single, but he’s constantly surrounded by female cast members. For a man who was so disliked during those first episodes, he’s pretty popular now.

On the subject of his wives, Lauren and Veronica, both are still single. Lauren has continued on her gift-giving business, and Veronica is still modelling and acting.

Katie and Tim

Writing this is making me realise what a failure MAFS Australia 2025 was, because Katie and Tim also split just a few weeks into the season.

Tim went MIA after the show, on account of his awful behaviour, and he’s remained in isolation ever since. He did reactivate his Instagram, but has only posted a puppy picture since.

Katie is a different story, because she really is living her best life after an inspirational health journey. She doesn’t have a partner, but doesn’t want one either.

“The kind of man I’m meant for is someone who has done the work. Someone emotionally aware, reflective, and able to meet a relationship with honesty and maturity,” she explained on Instagram.

“And I truly believe that kind of connection exists. So if I stay single for another 11 years while the right person finds their way to me… I’m completely at peace with that.”

Morena and Tony

Morena and Tony did not make it to the end of the experiment, and it doesn’t look like either of them has found love after the show.

And yes, Morena is still doing her DJing.

Beth and Teejay

Beth and Teejay were one of the intruder couples, and while they were nice enough people, their relationship was just very mid. It never really took off and eventually fizzled out.

Teejay is still modelling alongside creating a coconut water business, and she’s presumably still working as an operations manager for a high-end hair salon.

Both appear to be single, by the looks of their Instagrams.

Carina and Paul

Carina and Paul split on the show, largely because of his actions and the door punch that sparked a thousand concerned tweets. Though Paul has kept tight-lipped about his relationships since, Carina has been connected to NFL players, rappers, and real estate moguls.

Jacqui and Ryan… and Clint

Jacqui was certainly a character in last year’s season, and by a character, I mean completely unhinged. She was matched with the equally jarring Ryan, and the chaos unfolded from there. Their explosive split resulted in quite serious allegations and a restraining order.

After Ryan, Jacqui moved on to intruder groom Clint Rice, who was married to Lauren at first. They’re still together now, engaged and prepping for a wedding. They live at Clint’s lavish pad in Tazmania.

On the other side of things, Ryan is a single pringle.

Jeff and Rhi

If it wasn’t for Jeff and Rhi, the entire MAFS Australia 2025 season would have been a right off. They were golden throughout the show and have continued going from strength to strength ever since, moving in together, getting a dog, and planning a wedding.

See, maybe love does exist.

Featured image credit: Channel Nine