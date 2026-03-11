MAFS Australia’s Bec once posed with a very famous ‘mate’ in a throwback Instagram post

I didn’t even realize she lived in the UK

2 hours ago

A newly unearthed photo of MAFS Australia bride Bec Zacharia shows her posing alongside an extremely famous “mate”.

The 35-year-old account manager from Adelaide made her debut on the E4 dating experiment this week as the show returned with a new season.

Like previous years, the series sees singles hand over their love lives to relationship experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken, who match them with strangers they meet for the first time at the altar.

Bec was introduced as the first bride in the premiere, though we didn’t see her actually get married until tonight. The opening installments instead focused on the weddings of Alissa Fay and David Momoh, and Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk.

But long before appearing on the reality series, Bec had a run-in with a very recognisable face.

In a throwback photo from around a decade ago, Bec can be seen posing with football icon David Beckham. Sharing the snap at the time, she jokingly captioned it: “Just shopping with my mate @davidbeckham.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

The picture appears to have been taken while Bec was living in West London. Around the same time, her social media featured several posts from across the UK, including trips to Royal Ascot and visits to Cambridge.

Ahead of walking down the aisle on the show, Bec also spoke openly about her past struggles with body confidence.

“Growing up, there wasn’t a lot of self-love,” she explained on the programme. “My friends were all beautiful and skinny and I always felt like the chubby one.”

She added that over the past year she’s focused on improving both her mental and physical health, losing around 20kg in the process.

“I don’t think I’m a ten out of ten,” she said. “But now I walk through life feeling like I’m beautiful, and I’ve never felt that before. I just hope my future husband looks at me and thinks, ‘How lucky am I?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bec Zacharia (@bec_zac)

However, Bec has already stirred up some early drama in the experiment.

When meeting the other brides ahead of their weddings, she quickly formed a negative impression of fellow contestant Gia Fleur.

Speaking to producers, Bec said: “Her attitude stinks. She’s hot though, I’ll give her that. Too bad about the personality.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured image credit: E4