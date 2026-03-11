The Tab

MAFS Australia’s Bec once posed with a very famous ‘mate’ in a throwback Instagram post

I didn’t even realize she lived in the UK

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

A newly unearthed photo of MAFS Australia bride Bec Zacharia shows her posing alongside an extremely famous “mate”.

The 35-year-old account manager from Adelaide made her debut on the E4 dating experiment this week as the show returned with a new season.

E4

Like previous years, the series sees singles hand over their love lives to relationship experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken, who match them with strangers they meet for the first time at the altar.

Bec was introduced as the first bride in the premiere, though we didn’t see her actually get married until tonight. The opening installments instead focused on the weddings of Alissa Fay and David Momoh, and Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk.

But long before appearing on the reality series, Bec had a run-in with a very recognisable face.

In a throwback photo from around a decade ago, Bec can be seen posing with football icon David Beckham. Sharing the snap at the time, she jokingly captioned it: “Just shopping with my mate @davidbeckham.”

The picture appears to have been taken while Bec was living in West London. Around the same time, her social media featured several posts from across the UK, including trips to Royal Ascot and visits to Cambridge.

Ahead of walking down the aisle on the show, Bec also spoke openly about her past struggles with body confidence.

“Growing up, there wasn’t a lot of self-love,” she explained on the programme. “My friends were all beautiful and skinny and I always felt like the chubby one.”

She added that over the past year she’s focused on improving both her mental and physical health, losing around 20kg in the process.

“I don’t think I’m a ten out of ten,” she said. “But now I walk through life feeling like I’m beautiful, and I’ve never felt that before. I just hope my future husband looks at me and thinks, ‘How lucky am I?’”

However, Bec has already stirred up some early drama in the experiment.

When meeting the other brides ahead of their weddings, she quickly formed a negative impression of fellow contestant Gia Fleur.

Speaking to producers, Bec said: “Her attitude stinks. She’s hot though, I’ll give her that. Too bad about the personality.”

Featured image credit: E4

Latest
Stripper best man MAFS Aus Danny speech

Danny’s stripper best man reveals the savage wedding speech MAFS Australia producers didn’t air

Suchismita Ghosh

Who knew there would be a Magic Men–MAFS crossover?

MAFS Australia’s Bec once posed with a very famous ‘mate’ in a throwback Instagram post

Hebe Hancock

I didn’t even realize she lived in the UK

Miss Wednesday truth One Piece

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran explains the truth behind Miss Wednesday in One Piece

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s just the beginning of her story

YOLO has a new queuing system: Here’s how to make the most of the queue

Hawra Ghor

YOLO is getting that much better

bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

