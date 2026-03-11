The Tab

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Imagine living there

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Bridgerton always makes sure to zoom in on the mega-fancy houses the different families all own, but have you ever wondered how much they actually cost? Here’s a deep dive into how much each house is worth today, which shows how mind-blowingly rich the characters actually are.

Lady Danbury’s house – £38 million

Credit: Netflix

According to mortgage experts at Clifton Private Finance, Lady Danbury’s house is worth a whopping £38 million, which is the lowest of the TV homes. It’s actually the Holburne Museum in Bath, a Grade I listed building that is now an art museum, home to art built around Sir William Holburne’s collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Hastings’ home – £47 million

Credit: Netflix

In the first series, the Duke and Duchess Daphne and Simon move into Castle Howard, an English country house just outside of York that’s worth £47 million today.

The home of the Bridgertons – £56 million

Credit: Netflix

The Bridgerton house is without a doubt the most iconic building in the Netflix show, seen in every single episode. It’s called RAF Halton House, a Grade II listed mansion in Buckinghamshire that was completed in 1883 for Alfred de Rothschiland, and it’s worth £56 million.

Featherington house – £60 million

Credit: Netflix

The Featheringtons might be one of the least rich families in the Ton, but their home is still worth a massive £60 million. Located in Hertfordshire, Hatfield House is a Grade 1 listed country house that was built in 1611.

1. Queen Charlotte’s home – £750 million

Credit: Netflix

Obviously, the house where Queen Charlotte lives in the Netflix show is the most expensive. She’s the literal Queen! It’s actually Hampton Court Palace in London, which was once the home of Henry VIII during the Tudor period, and is worth a whopping £750 million today. Wow!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Wait, is John coming back to Bridgerton?! Here’s what’s up with viral ‘resurrection’ video

Latest

YOLO has a new queuing system: Here’s how to make the most of the queue

Hawra Ghor

YOLO is getting that much better

bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

Kieran Galpin

She hath spoken!!

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Claudia Cox

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

YOLO has a new queuing system: Here’s how to make the most of the queue

Hawra Ghor

YOLO is getting that much better

bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

Kieran Galpin

She hath spoken!!

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Claudia Cox

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday