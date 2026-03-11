The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

3 hours ago

Bridgerton always makes sure to zoom in on the mega-fancy houses the different families all own, but have you ever wondered how much they actually cost? Here’s a deep dive into how much each house is worth today, which shows how mind-blowingly rich the characters actually are.

Lady Danbury’s house – £38 million

According to mortgage experts at Clifton Private Finance, Lady Danbury’s house is worth a whopping £38 million, which is the lowest of the TV homes. It’s actually the Holburne Museum in Bath, a Grade I listed building that is now an art museum, home to art built around Sir William Holburne’s collection.

The Duke and Duchess of Hastings’ home – £47 million

In the first series, the Duke and Duchess Daphne and Simon move into Castle Howard, an English country house just outside of York that’s worth £47 million today.

The home of the Bridgertons – £56 million

The Bridgerton house is without a doubt the most iconic building in the Netflix show, seen in every single episode. It’s called RAF Halton House, a Grade II listed mansion in Buckinghamshire that was completed in 1883 for Alfred de Rothschiland, and it’s worth £56 million.

Featherington house – £60 million

The Featheringtons might be one of the least rich families in the Ton, but their home is still worth a massive £60 million. Located in Hertfordshire, Hatfield House is a Grade 1 listed country house that was built in 1611.

1. Queen Charlotte’s home – £750 million

Obviously, the house where Queen Charlotte lives in the Netflix show is the most expensive. She’s the literal Queen! It’s actually Hampton Court Palace in London, which was once the home of Henry VIII during the Tudor period, and is worth a whopping £750 million today. Wow!

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix