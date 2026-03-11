The Tab
Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

She hath spoken!!

Kieran Galpin | Trends

I find myself strangely engrossed in Bonnie Blue’s ongoing pregnancy saga. Who’s the dad? Is she going to quit p*rn? Omg, imagine if it’s twins! I’ve got about a million questions, none of which she is prepared to answer.

In a TikTok video posted to one of her accounts, the one centred more on lifestyle content, Bonnie updated her followers on a few things: Her pregnancy, her next stunt, and the looming police investigation.

At the start of the clip, she addressed the three major questions she is not prepared to answer. Annoyingly, they’re the questions everyone wants answers to the most.

@bonnie_btsx

police update and springbreak this week #springbreak #mexico #bonnieblue #pregnant

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

“So, questions I won’t be answering: How far along I am, who is the baby daddy,” she said, tagging her due date onto the end.

Obviously, Bonnie Blue owes nobody any answers, but her standpoint is quite telling. She claims to have gotten pregnant at her 400-man bakery event, but if she’s refusing to say how far along she is, that might suggest it happened elsewhere.

“Maybe in the future I’ll explain why. And like I said, there’s going to be some subtle ragebait throughout the pregnancy,” she added.

It’s turning more and more into a Scooby-Doo mystery.

Though most people still proceeded to ask the banned questions in the comments, others were shocked at how normal she seemed.

“Bonnie lowkey Chill,” one person said, as another wrote, “I beg you make more videos on this account, gets me through my awful work day.”

Bonnie Blue is pregnant, but she’s still doing her next stunt

Also in the video was Bonnie talking about her upcoming stunt, which this time will take place in Mexico for spring break.

The former OnlyFans girly has already packed for the party season, and will be heading off to Cancun to “drain Spring Breakers” once again. Yay for them?

If last year’s Spring Break is anything to go by, it’s going to be chaotic.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

Kieran Galpin | Trends
bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

Kieran Galpin

She hath spoken!!

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Claudia Cox

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

Hayley Soen

‘I made that very clear’

