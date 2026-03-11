Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

3 hours ago

I find myself strangely engrossed in Bonnie Blue’s ongoing pregnancy saga. Who’s the dad? Is she going to quit p*rn? Omg, imagine if it’s twins! I’ve got about a million questions, none of which she is prepared to answer.

In a TikTok video posted to one of her accounts, the one centred more on lifestyle content, Bonnie updated her followers on a few things: Her pregnancy, her next stunt, and the looming police investigation.

At the start of the clip, she addressed the three major questions she is not prepared to answer. Annoyingly, they’re the questions everyone wants answers to the most.

“So, questions I won’t be answering: How far along I am, who is the baby daddy,” she said, tagging her due date onto the end.

Obviously, Bonnie Blue owes nobody any answers, but her standpoint is quite telling. She claims to have gotten pregnant at her 400-man bakery event, but if she’s refusing to say how far along she is, that might suggest it happened elsewhere.

“Maybe in the future I’ll explain why. And like I said, there’s going to be some subtle ragebait throughout the pregnancy,” she added.

It’s turning more and more into a Scooby-Doo mystery.

Though most people still proceeded to ask the banned questions in the comments, others were shocked at how normal she seemed.

“Bonnie lowkey Chill,” one person said, as another wrote, “I beg you make more videos on this account, gets me through my awful work day.”

Bonnie Blue is pregnant, but she’s still doing her next stunt

Also in the video was Bonnie talking about her upcoming stunt, which this time will take place in Mexico for spring break.

The former OnlyFans girly has already packed for the party season, and will be heading off to Cancun to “drain Spring Breakers” once again. Yay for them?

If last year’s Spring Break is anything to go by, it’s going to be chaotic.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue