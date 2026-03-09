‘Makes me want to puke’: Bonnie Blue drops pregnancy news as she preps for ‘barely legal’ stunt

5 hours ago

Pregnant Bonnie Blue is back at spring break in 2026, bringing Baby Blue along for a wild ride in the sun.

Bonnie Blue is synonymous with these “barely legal” stunts, usually flying off to some sunny location to find students looking for a good time. She did it in Australia, but also tried her hand in the United States last year. Though it’s not clear where she’s going this time, Bonnie is currently packing for spring break 2026.

In a video on one of her TikTok pages, which is less x-rated and more lifestyle, Bonnie talked about her pregnancy so far while navigating the turbulent waters of packing clothes.

“Trying on clothes when you’ve put on, let’s just say, a few more than a few pounds, and my body has changed rapidly, it’s not nice. It’s not sexy, and I’m not looking forward to it at all,” she said.

“I know I shouldn’t be complaining, healthy baby, but f**ck. I’m so used to feeling confident, and I’ve worked so hard to feel good in my body.”

Bonnie said that while comments about her “chunky” body at spring break won’t hurt her, she knows she doesn’t “feel good” right now. To rectify that, she’s hoping to hit the gym a little, get a tan, and get her hair and makeup done so she feels more like the Bonnie we know.

“I don’t think I’m going to be wearing bikinis because I just feel a little bit squishy,” she continued. “Back fat, that’s new for me. Boobs, they didn’t exist before. I was picturing me, just with a bump, that’s not how it’s looking.”

Bonnie then proceeded to showcase a bunch of swimsuits. The floral one was giving Renaissance vibes, which we love, but I’m sorry to say the white and blue one looked like a Wetherspoons plate.

Spring break is nearly here, and so is Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue has a long history with spring break and events like it. After being a menace at the hallowed higher education institutions here in the UK, she took her filth international.

She got up to some viral antics last year, even releasing a documentary that showed everything from flirting with boys to beach interviews with girlies.

“Miami Spring Break 2025 brought the heat — spending time in Fort Lauderdale, days at the beach to nights out that blurred into mornings. Bonnie kicked things off with back-to-back pool parties at Rockbar and crazy nights out at Backyard with enough content to prove it. Caught the sun, made some memories, and even spent time chilling with Lil Mabu,” the plot read.

Watch this space, because she’s guaranteed to get into trouble.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue