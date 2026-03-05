Wanna be horrified? Bonnie Blue drops insanely filthy s*x video with doctor who did her ultrasound

2 hours ago

Bonnie Blue’s pregnant era is getting stranger by the minute, which is saying a lot considering she fell preggers after her 400-man stunt.

After putting off the event to increase her chances of getting pregnant, Bonnie Blue completed her bakery stunt with 400 balaclava-clad men. Then, just a few weeks later, she announced the pregnancy news in a moment the entire planet took with a grain of salt.

“That is a pretty… it’s like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant,” she said in a vlog, equipped with the pregnancy test.

Bonnie took herself off to the doctors to get it confirmed, but there was one moment that wasn’t included in her YouTube vlog.

The doctor confirmed that Bonnie Blue is pregnant

In the original YouTube vlog, the doctor, who was also wearing a balaclava, confirmed that Bonnie Blue was, in fact, actually pregnant. However, in a clip posted to her Twitter, which we know is ground zero for OnlyFans marketing, it seems the doctor did other things too.

In a Twitter post captioned “my uterus wasn’t the only thing the doctor checked out”, Bonnie Blue looked suggestively at the doctor as the “I think you know how this about to go” TikTok sound played.

She then stopped him from doing the ultrasound to give him oral s*x, of course. Over on TikTok, Bonnie has shared a few other videos of the doctor. Most of them are quite PG, but she did make a few sexual jokes with him.

Now look, after literally years of fake stunts and rage-baiting tactics, it’s hard to take any Bonnie Blue moment at face value. For all we know, the doctor in the video and the doctor who did the ultrasound are two completely different people. Still, everyone on Twitter accepted it as fact.

One person wrote: “Bruh, the doctor. You will f**k anything with a pulse, won’t you?”

Someone else said: “You’re such a wrong un and I live for it.”

“Need a Dr. like this, please recommend,” another asked.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue