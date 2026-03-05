‘In hysterics’ and all things Bristol’s student-led theatre

4 hours ago

The University theatre department is a big deal – and not just in Bristol. Between several societies including DramSoc (Bristol University Dramatic Society), MTB (Musical Theatre Bristol) and Spotlight, to name but a few, there is a wealth of creative endeavours right at your fingers tips. This article will tell you all you need to know about the Bristol student theatre scene.

Pitching

(via Instagram @lateshifttheatre)

Every production begins with a pitch. Directors submit detailed proposals months in advance: concept statements, budget outlines, design ideas. Once given the green light – often through a society – the real work begins. Producers negotiate performance rights and manage finances. Stage managers draft rehearsal schedules that balance coursework with late-night run-throughs. Designers may plot lighting and source props on tight budgets. Marketing teams plaster posters across campus and push ticket sales on social media. By the time the curtain rises, students have already done the work of an entire professional company.

Production

Producing between 30 to 40 productions in the SU alone there can be no better place to get involved in or just watch the newest theatre before it heads to the fringe… or London’s West End. Bristol student theatre has a strong reputation for taking productions to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, giving shows a chance to reach wider, diverse audiences beyond campus. The experience challenges companies to adapt their work for new spaces and schedules, while showcasing the university’s culture of ambitious, student-led theatre. On campus, it’s also a handy reminder that yes, the person you keep seeing running around in costume really is good at this stuff.

The theatre department is packed full of famous alumni from Julia Donaldson or Caroline Goodall to Gregory Doran or Simon Pegg – so why not catch the next stars before they’ve made it big. If you’re not forever changed by the powerful performances at the very least you can invest in a programme that you might be able to flog on eBay one day. I may be biased but jokes aside, each show is more than a performance. It’s proof that the next generation of theatre-makers is already in rehearsal.

‘In hysterics’

(co-directors, Yaz and Edie)

With that in mind let us implore you – Don’t go for another sad pint at Spoons this week… instead support a fully student-led play made by people just as burnt out, caffeinated, and deadline-ridden as you. As third-year students crashing out over our dissertations – our play is the creative outlet that we need and so do you. This play is chaotic, passionate and held together by Google Docs and WhatsApp group chats – all we need now, is the support of our fellow students to buy tickets and support us.

‘In Hysterics’ is a brand-new play written by the insanely talented Edie Doherty and follows the parallel lives of two women, living 100 years apart, whose stories unfold through a series of doctors appointments. Its main focus is women’s experiences of medical misogyny and how between the 1920s and 2020s… not much has changed.

One of the coolest parts of the show? The verbatim sections of the script – words taken directly from our very own Bristol students and their experiences.

Here’s a short of summary of the humans making this happen:

Our directors – often running late and definitely slightly behind on their essays…

Our producers – pretending to be organised but honestly sending all emails past 2am.

Our dramaturg & editor – choosing this creative outlet and yoga over the dissertation.

Our design team – have been known to and spotted making graphics and posters in lectures

And last but certainly not least… our wonderful cast!

So, if you find yourself at a lose end next week – or like us you’re and excellent procrastinator – come and support Late Shift Theatre’s brand-new show at The Wardrobe Theatre on the 10th and 11th March. Tickets are £14, and honestly you will be entertained.