Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

2 hours ago

As Warwick LINE prepares to lift the curtain on its 12th annual fashion show Eve of the Masque, the Blog Team wanted to go beyond the runway spectacle and speak to someone who knows the society inside out — not just as a designer but as a true elevator of its culture.

For a perspective like that, there was one person that just made sense: Giulia Mezan.

Former President of LINE during the 2023-24 academic year and now its Corporate Outreach Head, a role she intuitively created herself after sensing the potential for LINE in fashion career relations, Giulia returns to Warwick fresh from her placement year at Burberry, on the brink of what she candidly calls her “last hurrah”: Her final show at Warwick.

Veteran status in a student society is rare, but Giulia wears it lightly, bringing together her experience, both in the many roles she’s had in LINE and now with a major fashion label, to a show that means more to her than just a date marked in her calendar.

More than anyone else, she’s equipped to articulate why the LINE show isn’t just any other university fashion event. Because while Warwick may not have the reputation of an “arty” campus, its fashion community tells a very different story; one that’s very much alive and thriving…

Alanah: We’ve seen you come back this year from your role as one of LINE’s presidents before right? Was it two years ago now?

Giulia: Two years ago yeah—in my second year.

Alanah: And because of that you have a leadership perspective that is quite unique for a designer right? What did that teach you—how do you feel returning as a designer this year?

Giulia: I think when you manage a big show like that—so I worked very closely with the two co-heads Anastasia and Kanon then, both absolutely amazing people—it’s a lot of work, roughly around six months. You work very closely with the team, and you see all the ins and outs of how a show is organised. You meet so many people. Even just doing that, meeting other people, going to designer workshops, and really engaging with the community, you get more ideas. So I think, from a presidency position, I got to interact with more people, get more inspiration, and ultimately it reflected in my designs. It was a lot of good fun, and honestly, I love my position now too.

Alanah: It sounds like it. So the design process that you were talking about where you had a community of fellow designers around you who you collaborated with and took inspiration from—has that sort of thing continued this year?

Giulia: A lot of the designers have come back over the years. So even while I was on my placement year—there’s always an Instagram post that says the names and designers and the models, and I saw a lot of them returning. A lot of the designers that were in my year two years ago are still designing this year, so it’s really positive. I think when you start it’s quite daunting, but I think having the community and talking to other people makes it less scary. When you’re by yourself, you assume everyone’s better than you. So having the community, and talking to other people, and really trying to put yourself out there like that is the easiest way to do well.

Alanah: One-100-per cent. So if there’s some continuity in terms of that process being centred around some of the same people, how do you think LINE is actually evolving?

Giulia: It’s evolving, and it’s always been the goal because I think there’s always been a concern, especially with the world of fashion as a whole, that it’s all very French and Italian, and that it stays very much in those communities. I think the show is an excellent reflection of that evolution. Ultimately, that’s the goal; to create a community that keeps evolving every year, because people aren’t going to stay forever. It’s university, it constantly rolls over. So I think the goal is to be as ‘open arms’ to everyone as possible.

Alanah: That makes sense. Okay, but on that point of “open arms”, thinking about the show’s theme, how do you think Eve of the Masque, with its distinct connection to Italian culture, is going to be able to breed that sort of inclusive community?

Giulia: So, for Eve of the Masque, the reason why they went for that title—so for context, I came up with the base idea for a masquerade because two years ago the show stemmed from characters and stories. Personally, my family is Italian—I come from a family of Venetians going back a long time ago.

Alanah: Oh really? That’s so cool.

Giulia: Yeah, and there’s a lot of really cool characters and stories there. I think what makes a good fashion show is not something people can understand instantly, but something they can learn along the way. That makes a really good theme. So something like a masquerade that people have seen before but might not understand is interesting. However, that being said, it’s not strictly Venetian. And that’s where the title Eve of the Masque came in. It’s only inspired by Venetian Carnival. I’ve already seen some of the designers’ work and lots of other cultures are being brought in. I’m hoping to see even more of that. Ultimately, it’s up to the designer to choose the direction.

Alanah: Yeah I agree, it’s all about interpretation because there’s a lot you can do with that—I’m really trying to show that in the mood-board I’m making for the show’s dress code at the moment. How does the community this year echo that ethos?

Giulia: I think this year, it’s a great team. It’s not something that’s very easy to do, to be part of a fashion show, whether you’re a designer or a model or a make up artist. It’s something truly unique. And also, it’s only once a year. Like, this is the 12th year that we’ve been running LINE. There’s been 11 fashion shows. In other unis, that’s not very long. But regardless, it has evolved so much, and that’s down to the work of the students. I think that’s why it’s so special.

Alanah: Do you have any advice for this year’s designers who are designing for the first time?

Giulia: Speak out. Don’t be afraid. Reach out, because honestly, everyone is not as good as you might think. Everyone’s a student, right? Like, we are all doing our degrees on the side. I think it’s so, so easy to think, “Oh my gosh, mine’s not good enough. Everyone’s so much better,” but everyone’s in the same boat. You can learn along the process and you will. I know I did.

Alanah: That’s so so true. Okay, so in terms of your show design this year… is there anything you can give away?

Giulia: I can hint—you’re going to see in the trailer. I’m going to say there’s an upper part. Think feathers. Think fun. And then with the hat, honestly the word I kept using was [I’ll let you guess]. It’s not professional, but it does the job. My character is a good one. I’m excited and I hope that I bring it to life.

Alanah: What would you say, then, your vision for the theme is? Because I think a lot of people are going to look at it and not really be able to tell what it involves, right? Especially because it’s so close to your culture, is there a way you might be able to explain it for people who might not be so sure about it right now?

Giulia: Masks, beyond carnivals… they represent a lot. It’s supposed to represent a story, or perhaps what you present to the world. I think everyone can relate to that. You’re presenting a story, and each designer has their own vision. So, I would argue, it’s a show that showcases someone’s interpretation of a story, some of which are traditional, some of which are not. So you will probably see yourself, I’m sure, in some of the outfits. The point of the day is to inspire people, to be creative and to enjoy yourself. So I do hope that’s reflected.

Alanah: Yeah of course—it definitely will be.

Giulia: I tell you, you’re in for a great time. It’s also like once a year and you’re never going to get something like it again. Once it’s done, it’s done. Come, it’s one day. One singular day.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Warwick Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.