Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

2 hours ago

Netflix’s Bridgerton is all the rage amongst society right now, and with the resurgence of its popularity following the release of Season four, it’s only fitting to assign all the characters to our wonderful societies.

Eloise Bridgerton – Feminist Society

Eloise Bridgerton is the ultimate feminist, without a doubt. The woman that she is – has no care for men, societal norms and “what women are meant to do”. She would absolutely organise her own feminist society, rallying for equal women’s rights and organise activist events throughout the ton.

Penelope Featherington – Slam Poetry Society

Penelope Featherington – Lady Whistledown – enjoys the drama and secrecy that writing affords. She would for sure be in her element.

Benedict Bridgerton – Drama Soc

Benedict would definitely join Drama Soc to help with productions and even star in a few himself. He also wouldn’t say no to a Wednesday social.

Kate (Sharma) Bridgerton – literally any sports society

Kate and Anthony Bridgerton were undoubtably the most competitive couple of the ton, so I couldn’t assign just one sports society to the character. Rugby lads and hockey girls alike, you would fit right in amongst Kate Bridgerton during a game of Croquet; let’s hope you don’t fall into a pile of mud…

Sophie Baek – Pole Exercise Society

Sophie Baek is the star of season four. She is elegance, she is grace, she is… a maid? The gracefulness of which Sophie learnt to dance under the stars with the one and only Benedict Bridgerton meant she was destined for the Pole Exercise Society. I can see Sophie artfully learning the ways of the pole in order to earn extra cash.

Anthony Bridgerton – Swimming Society

If you’ve watched the beauty that is season one of Bridgerton, you’ve seen the infamous lake scene with the one and only Jonathan Bailey. It is for that exact reason I have paired the Swimming Society with first-born Anthony Bridgerton. Although, I’m sure swimming in the cold of York’s waters isn’t as glamorous as a summer dip in the lake, but you can appreciate it just the same.

Colin Bridgerton – Movie Society

Colin Bridgerton, the man that you are, belongs to the Movie Society. The lover-boy wrapped in blue suits absolutely has a passion for the arts and all things entertainment. He’d get swept up in the latest rom-com. If you’re a lover of cinema, or a film bro, you are now Colin Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte – Fashion Society

Queen Charlotte, both in the Bridgerton series and the spinoff Queen Charlotte series, is a fashion icon. Both UOY’s Fashion Society and Historical Fashion Society celebrate creativity and accessibility through fashion. She would strut her way down a runway for sure, and defo be the main event.

So, whether you’re the letterboxd warrior Colin Bridgerton, or the competitive Kate Sharma, there’s a society – and Bridgerton character – for everyone. Don’t see your society? Get in touch via our Instagram @theyorktab with which Bridgerton character YOU would be, for a possible part two! Have fun, and enjoy part two of Bridgerton’s Season 4 on February 26th.