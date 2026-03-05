Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

2 hours ago

A man who killed a Durham University law student after a night out has been jailed for dangerous driving.

Abigail Eggleston, 22, was killed in a “hit and run” whole crossing the A167 at Neville’s Cross in Durham in the early hours of October 26th.

Liam Bowes, 37, was speeding through the streets of Durham before running a red light and smashing into Abigail, leaving her lying in the road while he carried on driving.

Bowes, of Kelloe, was arrested and charged in connection with the crash, after the Volkswagen Golf struck the Durham student. Abigail was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary but she died shortly afterwards.

Abigail sustained serious injuries, with the medical cause of her death ruled as blunt force head trauma.

Her family described her as a ‘constant ray of sunshine’

The judge said Abigail, or Abby, as she was known, was “an all-rounder, with talents as wide ranging as martial arts, singing, and cookery. She was destined to do well in her studies and had a promising and fulfilling law career ahead of her.

“She was full of life. The daughter every parent would want and a sister every sibling would be fortunate to have. Sadly, all that was taken away.”

CCTV footage reveals the driver had consumed between “eight and 10 pints” at a 50th birthday party, before crashing into Abigail on his way home. This led him to behave erratically, and was unsteady on his feet.

He has since been jailed for 12 years, and is banned from driving for 18 years, subject to an extended re-test if he wants to re-gain his licence.

The judge details what happened on the night of the collision

The judge said Bowes went to a birthday party in Langley Park. He drank between eight and 10 pints of beer and had shots. He left around 1.30am and chose to drive home.

The car had been loaned to him by a friend and he was not insured. He was driving between 10 and 20mph above speed limits, and travelled 14 miles in 17 minutes.

Bowes approached the Neville’s Cross traffic lights as Abigail crossed the road. He failed to stop at red lights and struck her. “She didn’t stand a chance”, the judge said.

Bowes continued to drive home, before abandoning the car and setting the interior alight. He was later arrested that day, before giving a false story to police, claiming he got a lift home.

Abigail suffered catastrophic injuries, with multiple fractures sustained.

Bowes pleaded guilty

Bowes worked as a mechanic, before starting his own business, and had regular contracts. The business does continue, the court heard.

He lives in Kelloe with his mother, who is chronically ill and has limited mobility. He is a “talented footballer who trains regularly and takes his general health seriously”.

“His adjustment to custody is realistic”, Mr Morrison said. “He fully takes responsibility for his action and its outcome”. He has obtained a job in prison and has “enhanced status”.

Character statement read out in court

Mr Morrison, defending Bowes, said there is a positive side to his character. A positive statement has been provided to the court by a civil engineer, who says Bowes is a caring person who has a “deep rooted kindness”. Morrison said he became a conscientious member of the team with a good work ethic. He explained Bowes is a carer for his mother, who has a number of health issues.

He said “Liam is not a bad lad” who was always the first to help and a person someone could turn to in times of difficulty.

“He’s a genuinely good hearted young man with a great deal to offer”. “He deserves understanding”, the statement added.

‘I wish I could go back in time and change what I did’

Chris Morrison, defending, told the court Bowes wrote a letter to the court. In it, Bowes said he had no idea the outcome of him taking the decision to get in the car that night would end in such tragic circumstances and that he has caused “pain and devastation” to the family.

He said he takes full responsibility for the crash and “deeply regret the pain and deep devastation I have caused the family.” “I will rightly carry this burden with me for the rest of my life… I wish I could go back in time and change what I did…”

Four convictions for 12 offences

Bowes has four convictions for 12 offences, including a fine for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. Crucially, in 2005, when a youth, he failed to provide details of an accident.

The court hears that he later admitted driving the car and said he “s*** my pants” and panicked after hitting Abigail. He said he had eight pints of alcohol and went to dump the car but couldn’t remember how he set the car alight.