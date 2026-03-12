Study on Lancaster Uni campus all the time. In town occasionally: Songs as study spots

Harry Styles and studying, what could be better?

After four years of waiting for the Harry Styles fans, his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally is finally out, and we love it. But of course we had to give it a Lancaster Uni twist.

So, our version: Studying on Lancaster Uni campus all the time. In town occasionally is a list of the best study spots, each paired with a song from the new album.

Library: Aperture

The library is a classic but basic study spot; it’s hit or miss whether you get a good spot and if it’s quiet.

So we are going to give this one Aperture – you’ve been here a while, students are familiar, and the library is where “we belong together”, preparing for our exams.

Barkers: Paint By Numbers

A quiet place on campus, a place to study that’s away from it all. At Barkers, you get a cosy and soft atmosphere, with the fairy lights and interior aesthetics adding to the vibes.

Paint By Numbers fits the mood here perfectly; it’s the space that reminds you how far you’ve come in uni. It really is a lifetime learning to paint by numbers.

LEC Atrium: Coming Up Roses

Like Barkers, this study space is out of the way of chaos and provides lots of zen with the surrounding greenery. With the whimsy to study around, it feels like this is Coming Up Roses.

A flower is in the name, which is fitting and “it’s just me and you” (with “you” of course being our laptops).

Bonnington Steps: Dance No More

Perhaps only good for spring or summertime, but the Bonnington steps are a great way to study outside to get some fresh air and away from a stuffy room.

To fit the sunny vibes, little lake, and ducks roaming, this has to be Dance No More. It’s hard to study when you have the urge to just dance, but students “don’t dance more” on campus, you’ve gotta save it for Sugar.

College study rooms: Season 2 Weight Loss

We feel these study spaces are easily forgotten and can be a good place to work on your assignments, but the keyword here is can be.

Sometimes these study spaces can feel too ‘homely’, especially if you’re living on campus and don’t have much scenery to study around.

So the vibes feel a bit chaotic at times, so this space is: Season 2 Weight Loss. ‘We’re holding out’ for these college study rooms to offer more, and maybe then we “will love you”

Learning Zone: Pop

Opposite the library lies another great spot for (informal) studying with lots of natural light and great for those group projects we love.

But those big windows make people watching easy, which can be pretty distracting if you’re trying to study.

The KATTDO song for this space has to be Pop. In the centre (Alexandra Square), and full of energy, making you “pop” to where you need to go.

Williamson Park: American Girls

It has to be the right weather to study here, but when it is…oh boy, does it just instantly romanticises studying.

The vibes here during the spring and summer are unbeatable, and to match that summer energy, it has to be: American Girls. “My friends are in love with American Girls”, so shoutout to all our international students from the US!

Atkinsons Coffee Roasters: Are You Listening Yet

A popular study spot amongst students, with tasty treats and beverages on offer, and a moody yet chill atmosphere to concentrate in.

Sometimes (if studying with others), the vibes here are so good that we get distracted and caught up in conversation.

Or if you’re studying alone, your drink and people watching just takeover and you find yourself only doing half of what you planned to do. Our laptops are asking: “Are you listening yet?”

Holm Coffee: Taste Back

If you’re studying solo, Holm is a perfect minimalist environment to get the brain working while also enjoying some freshly baked treats.

With its minimal yet quirky atmosphere, Taste Back is the best song choice here. We did get our “taste back” after having the coffee here.

Lancaster City Library: Carla’s Song

If you want a library setting but don’t live on campus, or want a different library to study in, you have the Lancaster City Library located in Market Square.

It’s a quiet and coffee-free space; we think it’s quite a hidden gem in terms of study spots and tucked away in all the hustle and bustle of the town.

So for that reason, the city centre library is assigned; Carla’s Song. A study space in the quiet of the storm? “It’s all waiting there for you”.

The Bus (100 to be specific): Ready, Steady, Go!

Lastly, this study space is for you if you’ve left your assignment literally to the last minute and you’re doing any required reading, worksheets or anything on the bus.

Adrenaline is rushing, your coat is half on, half off, and your 4G is dropping out all the time. So it’s only fitting to have the song: Ready, Steady, Go!

You’ve got to be ready, steady, and go to get those assignments done and make sure you get off at the right stop.

