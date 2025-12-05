Your guide to Lancaster’s top café study spots

If anything could make studying easier, it’s good food, hot drinks and vibes

When we need a change of scenery from Lancaster University’s library, hours on end can be spent sitting in cafés in town watching over lectures, reading and revising.

We love a study spot that has good seat availability, charging points, cheap but tasty food and music that isn’t distracting. So here are our favourites.

Costa

Although it is a chain, Costa ticks every box for a perfect study spot. Breakfast and lunch options that don't break the bank, an upstairs area that is quieter, with plenty of tables and charging points.

It’s easily accessible with a nearby toilet and has a cozy ambiance. You can really lock-in here and won’t be judged for working long hours. The staff are kind and even help out when you need a charger (just ask!).

As it closes at 6pm, it means that you are set for those later study sessions.

Gallico Lounge

Gallico lounge have a laid-back way of service that helps you unwind. This lounge has lots of table or couch options for either a solo or group study session. We love how you can order anytime, just one scan of the QR code and a hot drink, sweet treat or meal will arrive at your table in no time.

They serve breakfast foods all day, and large hearty meals like burgers and curries. There’s also a lunch deal for a mug of soup and a grilled cheese toastie for £6.95 Monday-Friday, 12-5pm.

The best thing about Gallico, is that it closes at 11pm – making it the perfect spot for late night study sessions.

Atkinsons

Atkinsons offers a perfect atmosphere with a quiet room ideal for studying (with charging plugs).

Known as a specialty coffee roaster and tea merchant, the company has been crafting drinks for 180 years. We love their herbal tea and incredibly thick cookies that are insanely indulgent (now £4). The chunky sandwiches are also delicious and priced around £5.50.

Atkinsons have spots around the city: T he Hall, The Music Room and The Castle. The Castle sights are gorgeous, so it inspires you to sit and work for a while.

The Hall closes at 5pm Monday to Saturday, and 4.30pm on Sunday. The Music Room closes at 3.30pm Sunday to Friday, and 4.30pm on Saturdays. The Castle closes at 4.45pm Monday to Sunday.

Holm

Holm is a gem for anyone seeking a bright, quaint and comforting study spot in Lancaster. It’s known for its affordable yet amazing assortment of treats and Scandinavian delicacies, offering a relaxed and rustic atmosphere.

While you’re not allowed to use laptops in the café on Fridays and Saturdays, coming here earlier in the week and supporting this small business feels great, especially with such lovely staff who warmly welcome guests.

The Old Gun Shop

The Old Gun Shop is a top choice for students seeking a unique study spot. With its wellness pantry and cozy atmosphere, it provides an ideal environment for focused work sessions.

The cafe boasts an extensive brunch menu, with delicious and healthy food options ranging from fluffy pumpkin pancakes to kimchi smash burgers. We love that they have lots of veggie and vegan dishes.

It closes at 4pm unless it is a Thursday or Friday, when it’s open into the early evening.

M&S cafe

The M&S Cafe is a relaxed spot, with the sweetest staff and great selection of drinks, both cold/hot lunch and snack food (we recommend the scones).

The cafe is open until 5pm from Monday to Sunday and conveniently located by the toilets. It’s also perfect for picking up a few groceries downstairs afterward, where you can hunt for yellow sticker sale foods in the evening.

18a

This is a fantastic spot for students in need of a quick, productive study environment. We love the cosy atmosphere and that they have free WiFi.

The cafe’s menu features a variety of delicious options, with carrot cake, French toast and huge mac & cheese sandwiches. They offer a good selection of cakes to satisfy your cravings during breaks.

Bob & Berts

Open til 6pm Monday to Saturday, this cafe offers a diverse menu with a wide selection of food and drinks, including an array of sweet treats and drinks.

The atmosphere is upbeat and energetic, making it a great place if you enjoy a bit of background noise and music while working. They also have multiple plug points for laptops.

Diggles is a relaxed and budget-friendly study spot with two central locations in town. The café offers a variety of affordable food options, from hearty sandwiches and jacket potatoes to tasty snacks, ensuring you won't go hungry during your study sessions. The relaxed atmosphere makes it a comfortable place to settle in and focus on your work. Both locations close at 5pm, making them ideal for daytime study sessions.

