Will might be more powerful than Eleven now, according to this huge Stranger Things theory

It’s gotta be true

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Stranger Things dropped a huge bombshell on us when the first batch of episodes dropped last week. After five seasons of being the Hawkins kid who gets possessed, kidnapped or traumatised beyond belief, Will Byers finally unlocked a terrifying new skill set in episode four, and people have a whole load of theories about him.

Credit: Netflix

Throughout the show, Will has always had that creepy spidey-sense for Vecna. But when Vecna appears and basically calls him the weakest kid of the group, Will taps into the Upside Down and kills a bunch of demogorgons with his mind.

Even Noah Schnapp was pushing for this moment. “He’s always such a victim and suffering,” he told Esquire. “I called the Duffers before season 5 and I was like, ‘Guys, we need to give him a satisfying end. You need to explain why he was taken in the first place’.”

From “Will has powers!?!?!” to “Is he stronger than Eleven now??”, people have been scrambling for answers, and the Duffers have only teased just enough to fuel even more theories.

Speaking to Variety, Ross Duffer explained that Will’s powers aren’t like Eleven’s at all. Instead, he channels Vecna’s abilities: “He’s able to channel these powers from Vecna and use it, sort of puppeteering… If he’s not close to the hive mind, he’s not able to access or tap it.”

Credit: Netflix

That’s where the biggest fan theory comes in. People believe that because Will was once part of the hive mind, think back to the Season 2 possession trauma, that connection never fully disappeared. As the hive mind has grown stronger, so has Will. Meaning he can now influence multiple monsters at the same time… just like Vecna himself.

In theory, he could have the same level of control as Vecna in the upside down, whilst Eleven only has telekinesis and psychic abilities. He’s also able to use love as power.

It’s also happening alongside Will finally accepting who he is — with Robin cheering him on and Mike insisting the darkness inside isn’t taking him over anymore. Add it all up, and people think we’re witnessing a massive power shift. Will may now require Vecna to be nearby, but with that creepy internal connection? He could end up even stronger than Eleven when it counts.

Which leads to the most stomach-dropping part of the theory: Will might be the key to defeating Vecna… but could also be the one who has to pay the ultimate price to do it.

Featured image credit: Netflix

wicked for good poltical lines

Wicked and Wicked: For Good cut out four controversial political lines from the stage show

Claudia Cox

They glossed over the references to US politicians

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

It’s a lot of words

The chilling real kidnapping that shaped Winona Ryders’ Stranger Things performance

Hebe Hancock

It’s just as emotional as the show

Stranger Things Derek plot hole

Derek is an instant Stranger Things icon, but he’s at the centre of a season five plot hole

Harrison Brocklehurst

The entire storyline with his family was CHAOS

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Kieran Galpin

In advance, I’m sorry

Will might be more powerful than Eleven now, according to this huge Stranger Things theory

Hebe Hancock

It’s gotta be true

stranger things hydra theory

Stranger Things viewers’ ‘hydra theory’ predicts huge plot twist in season five volume two

Claudia Cox

Is yet another monster coming for Hawkins?

Former NATO commander gives speech at Lancaster University

Ben Baylis

The former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander spoke about the war in Ukraine and what it means for the UK and the security of Europe

University of Manchester’s vice-chancellor sees nearly £150k pay rise compared to last VC

Becky Devonshire-Pay

Professor Duncan Iverson earns 10.5 times the median pay of staff

Your guide to Lancaster’s top café study spots

Amber Hall

If anything could make studying easier, it’s good food, hot drinks and vibes

