Will might be more powerful than Eleven now, according to this huge Stranger Things theory

Stranger Things dropped a huge bombshell on us when the first batch of episodes dropped last week. After five seasons of being the Hawkins kid who gets possessed, kidnapped or traumatised beyond belief, Will Byers finally unlocked a terrifying new skill set in episode four, and people have a whole load of theories about him.

Throughout the show, Will has always had that creepy spidey-sense for Vecna. But when Vecna appears and basically calls him the weakest kid of the group, Will taps into the Upside Down and kills a bunch of demogorgons with his mind.

Even Noah Schnapp was pushing for this moment. “He’s always such a victim and suffering,” he told Esquire. “I called the Duffers before season 5 and I was like, ‘Guys, we need to give him a satisfying end. You need to explain why he was taken in the first place’.”

From “Will has powers!?!?!” to “Is he stronger than Eleven now??”, people have been scrambling for answers, and the Duffers have only teased just enough to fuel even more theories.

Speaking to Variety, Ross Duffer explained that Will’s powers aren’t like Eleven’s at all. Instead, he channels Vecna’s abilities: “He’s able to channel these powers from Vecna and use it, sort of puppeteering… If he’s not close to the hive mind, he’s not able to access or tap it.”

That’s where the biggest fan theory comes in. People believe that because Will was once part of the hive mind, think back to the Season 2 possession trauma, that connection never fully disappeared. As the hive mind has grown stronger, so has Will. Meaning he can now influence multiple monsters at the same time… just like Vecna himself.

In theory, he could have the same level of control as Vecna in the upside down, whilst Eleven only has telekinesis and psychic abilities. He’s also able to use love as power.

will’s powers are the opposite of vecna’s. vecna uses hatred and fear to strengthen himself meanwhile will uses how much he loves and cares to strengthen himself. — rhi (@wlwolfhards) November 27, 2025

It’s also happening alongside Will finally accepting who he is — with Robin cheering him on and Mike insisting the darkness inside isn’t taking him over anymore. Add it all up, and people think we’re witnessing a massive power shift. Will may now require Vecna to be nearby, but with that creepy internal connection? He could end up even stronger than Eleven when it counts.

Which leads to the most stomach-dropping part of the theory: Will might be the key to defeating Vecna… but could also be the one who has to pay the ultimate price to do it.

