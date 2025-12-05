The Tab
Doja Cat

As Noah Schnapp gets dragged (again), let’s revisit his public fight with Doja Cat over a boy

‘That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t’

Kieran Galpin

With Noah Schnapp unfortunately on our screens again with the release of Stranger Things season five, his past comments about Israel, Doja Cat, and *that* apology video are starting to crawl from the woodwork.

Robotic acting aside, Noah Schnapp has been embroiled in controversy after controversy since he first portrayed Will Byers back in season one of Stranger Things. Obviously, the most talked-about moment came when he gleefully handed out “Zionism is sexy” and “Hamas is ISIS” stickers, a few months after the attack on October 7.

He then issued an apology of sorts on TikTok, and I use apology loosely here because he accused people of misunderstanding his comments.

“I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel,” he said. 

“I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict. I’ve had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have and I’ve learned a lot.”

It might have happened three years ago, but there’s no denying it has negatively impacted the final season of Stranger Things. Just this week, KATSEYE’s Lara landed herself in hot water when she called him “hot”, sparking a wave of fury on Twitter. 

Though nowhere near as politically charged as Noah Schnapp’s pro-Israel moment, do you remember the time he got into beef with Doja Cat? If not, here’s a refresher.

It all started when Doja Cat messaged Noah Schnapp

Back in 2022, Doja Cat and most of the world were enthralled by Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson in season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things. It must have been the hair and the “I don’t give a sh*t” attitude, because he had the internet positively ravenous.

Doja Cat obviously wanted a bit of Eddie, so she messaged Noah Schnapp on Instagram to get the 411. Though the interaction would have probably never seen the light of day, Noah posted them online.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. Wait, no, does he have a gf?” she asked, with Noah suggesting she “slide into his DMs.”

While the internet saw it as Doja being eternally relatable, she was more than annoyed as she took to TikTok live to vent.

She scathed: “First, let’s be chill about it. To be fair, this is like, a kid. Noah is like, I don’t know how old he is, but he’s not even over – like there’s no way he’s over like 21.

“When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m like trying to be super fair. You say dumb shit, you f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f**k-ups so that I don’t f**k-up again.

@candynberry

Doja cat sobre Noah Schnapp em live #dojacat #noahschnapp #josephquinn #mandapraforyou #fypシ #parati #doja #itsnothatdeep #willbyers #dojacatedit #noahschnappedit

♬ Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) – Doja Cat

“The fact that Noah did that. Like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake sh*t, that’s like weasel sh*t.

“And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Noah later apologised for airing out her dirty laundry. Beef aside, it was a very entertaining era of the internet.

Featured image credit: Netflix

