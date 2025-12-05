The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

1 hour ago

Earlier this week, an OnlyFans twunk (basically a twink with more muscle) went viral for his x-rated celebration of Wicked.

Whitexican, whose real name is Joseph Harn, posted a video to Twitter at the end of November called “ElphaBUTT Throbb” – emphasis on the butt. It showed him completely covered in green paint, sitting on a chair with his ankles hoisted up towards his ears. As you’re no doubt imagining right now – sorry for that – literally everything was on show.

It sent the OnlyFans model to new heights of fame, which will surely help his music career. While The Tab was the first to cover the viral saga, it’s since been picked up by other outlets.

As we’ve learned from the likes of Bonnie Blue, OnlyFans supremacy is only gained by beating a dead horse. Feeling his spotlight moving to the next OF girly doing shocking things, he’s posted even more videos. God knows how much all that green paint cost him.

He gave the people what they wanted – the high note

In the original clip, a lot of people were genuinely shook at how good he sounded. Belting Defying Gravity is no easy feat, especially when you’re holding your ankles. Nontheless, others took issue with Whitexican skipping the iconic high note.

Posting another video to Twitter, which this time showed him bent over the chair, he successfully hit the note while twerking.

The OnlyFans model is not letting this Wicked train stop

Captioning the next post, he wrote: “Pink goes good with green.”

This one, which again showed him bent over the chair, was Joseph… checking to make sure he covered every area with green paint, if you get my drift.

That video also went viral, racking up just shy of 400k views, as one person wrote: “Yes this IS the kind of content i wanted to see.”

‘The GOON wizard and I’

Somehow, he keeps one-upping himself in both the filth and singing departments. This video was a rendition of The Wizard and I, but the gooning version.

In the comments, he revealed that he’d filmed all the videos in one take and not repainted himself over and over again. No one will ever accuse OnlyFans models of being inefficient.

The last one featured Ariana Grande, JK

The last one, and it is the very last one, showed Joseph bent over once again. This time, he had returned to his Defying Gravity roots, but with the “unlimited” lines. Naturally, he had to replace “together we’re” with “my booty is.”

“If we c*m in tandem,” was a particularly shocking line.

One thing is for certain: The money the OnlyFans lad making on the back of his Wicked videos really is unlimited.

Featured image credit: Twitter/Whitexican