The Tab

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

In advance, I’m sorry

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Earlier this week, an OnlyFans twunk (basically a twink with more muscle) went viral for his x-rated celebration of Wicked.

Whitexican, whose real name is Joseph Harn, posted a video to Twitter at the end of November called “ElphaBUTT Throbb” – emphasis on the butt. It showed him completely covered in green paint, sitting on a chair with his ankles hoisted up towards his ears. As you’re no doubt imagining right now – sorry for that – literally everything was on show.

It sent the OnlyFans model to new heights of fame, which will surely help his music career. While The Tab was the first to cover the viral saga, it’s since been picked up by other outlets.

As we’ve learned from the likes of Bonnie Blue, OnlyFans supremacy is only gained by beating a dead horse. Feeling his spotlight moving to the next OF girly doing shocking things, he’s posted even more videos. God knows how much all that green paint cost him.

He gave the people what they wanted – the high note

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

In the original clip, a lot of people were genuinely shook at how good he sounded. Belting Defying Gravity is no easy feat, especially when you’re holding your ankles. Nontheless, others took issue with Whitexican skipping the iconic high note.

Posting another video to Twitter, which this time showed him bent over the chair, he successfully hit the note while twerking.

The OnlyFans model is not letting this Wicked train stop

Captioning the next post, he wrote: “Pink goes good with green.”

This one, which again showed him bent over the chair, was Joseph… checking to make sure he covered every area with green paint, if you get my drift.

That video also went viral, racking up just shy of 400k views, as one person wrote: “Yes this IS the kind of content i wanted to see.”

‘The GOON wizard and I’

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Somehow, he keeps one-upping himself in both the filth and singing departments. This video was a rendition of The Wizard and I, but the gooning version.

In the comments, he revealed that he’d filmed all the videos in one take and not repainted himself over and over again. No one will ever accuse OnlyFans models of being inefficient.

The last one featured Ariana Grande, JK

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

The last one, and it is the very last one, showed Joseph bent over once again. This time, he had returned to his Defying Gravity roots, but with the “unlimited” lines. Naturally, he had to replace “together we’re” with “my booty is.”

“If we c*m in tandem,” was a particularly shocking line.

One thing is for certain: The money the OnlyFans lad making on the back of his Wicked videos really is unlimited.

Featured image credit: Twitter/Whitexican

More on: OnlyFans Viral Wicked
Latest

Wet Leg concert forced to stop twice at Cardiff’s Students’ Union amid safety concerns

Amy Ford

Fans screamed, ‘OUT, OUT, OUT!’ as audience members were removed by staff

A deep dive into the art of the Bristol seminar

Scarlet Richards

I guess we’ll never know

Here’s what’s going on with Lucas’ hair in Stranger Things season five and what it symbolises

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s actually a deep meaning

wicked for good political lines glinda elphaba fight

Wicked and Wicked: For Good cut out four controversial political lines from the stage show

Claudia Cox

They glossed over the references to US politicians

Cynthia and Ariana are in a ‘Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary Relationship’, so here’s what it means

Kieran Galpin

It’s a lot of words

The chilling real kidnapping that shaped Winona Ryders’ Stranger Things performance

Hebe Hancock

It’s just as emotional as the show

Stranger Things Derek plot hole

Derek is an instant Stranger Things icon, but he’s at the centre of a season five plot hole

Harrison Brocklehurst

The entire storyline with his family was CHAOS

The viral OnlyFans twunk who made filthy Wicked video has made four more, and they’re even worse

Kieran Galpin

In advance, I’m sorry

Will might be more powerful than Eleven now, according to this huge Stranger Things theory

Hebe Hancock

It’s gotta be true

stranger things hydra theory

Stranger Things viewers’ ‘hydra theory’ predicts huge plot twist in season five volume two

Claudia Cox

Is yet another monster coming for Hawkins?

