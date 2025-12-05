The Tab

It’s everyone’s favourite time of the year: Bristol’s TB1 Wrapped

Our student sound is definitely not what we expected

Katy Bright

With first term coming to an end and our Spotify Wrapped exposing all of our guilty pleasures, it is the perfect time to reflect on Bristol’s “sound” across these past few months. Here is a summary of how us university students have spent our time over these past few weeks, in the name of Spotify.

I think we all realised much too late this term that we need to lock in. There was not once I went to the library and could just sit down. It was a mission that made me feel like the actual Maze Runner.

Uni has drained you and November has kicked your ass. You have now aged about 50 years in the last two weeks. Happy studying.

The Triangle is somewhere that I feel like we all have gone slightly too much this term. It is cheap, in theory. But I’m afraid when it all adds up, a £3 VK costs a whole lot more.

Top song – Skins theme

Why did we ever think this is what university would be like? Sometimes, it is important to remind ourselves how great the city of Bristol is, especially when we end up spending most of our time running around libraries and proof reading our essays.

Guilty of this one. There is a somewhat strange mix in all of our music tastes this term. The intense concentration music blasting through our headphones as we (attempt) to lock in and write that 2000 word essay. It is balanced, however, by the R&B and the random spontaneous La Rocca Friday we went on last week because we all deserved a break.

Top artist – JJ from Jason Donervan

What a guy. If you put together the fact he seems to be working every single day and his spontaneous Brass Pig headline, JJ has had a pretty busy term. We will try and forget all of the times that you have begged to be posted on the story. I’m positive you came to regret it in the morning.

It is slightly concerning that we have spent as much as we have on Deliveroo. How do we complain about our rent being due and our bare cupboards, when the majority of our money has been spent on takeaways that we ‘so deserve after a long week of hard work’?

Don’t be embarrassed, I think we all feel a similar way.

