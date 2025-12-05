Um, apparently Vogue Williams had a HUGE unseen temper tantrum when leaving I’m A Celeb

4 seconds ago

Vogue Williams may have left I’m A Celebrity on Monday, but new sources suggest her departure was far more dramatic than the TV edit let on.

Insider sources told The Sun that after Vogue landed in the bottom two on Sunday night, things got emotional. Hosts announced fellow campmate Eddie Kadi was out, not Vogue, but the fallout hit her hard. Allegedly, she “snapped”, threw off her microphone, and erupted in frustration. Campmates had to quickly intervene to calm her down.

The source added Vogue was visibly distraught “realising she hadn’t done too well in the votes”, feeling like her trip down under “was all for nothing”, especially given she’d left her family and that she and her husband Spencer Matthews were already apart.

Despite how raw the moment reportedly was, it never made it onto ITV’s broadcast. But apparently, you could still see something in Vogue’s face during the “bottom two” reveal.

Vogue was the third campmate eliminated, after Alex Scott and Eddie. In a post-exit interview with the Daily Mail, she admitted she believed the fact that people living in the Republic of Ireland couldn’t vote may have worked against her.

People pointed to the voting restrictions for Irish viewers as unfair. “Why won’t you let us vote? Ireland love I’m A Celebrity,” one person wrote on X.

The suggestion that her raw, emotional moment was edited out only added to the sense that her departure didn’t tell the full story.

All in all, whether you think she was robbed, had a genuine meltdown, or simply got emotional after a tough jungle experience, it seems like the TV version of events didn’t quite show the whole picture.

Both ITV and a rep for Vogue declined to comment.

Featured image credit: ITV