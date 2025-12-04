People are convinced I’m A Celeb got rid of Ruby Wax on purpose for this shocking reason

Everyone thinks she didn’t actually get the least votes

2 hours ago

Everyone was in total shock last night when everyone’s favourite jungle queen Ruby Wax got voted out of I’m A Celeb 2025, and people are convinced there’s a brutal reason why she left.

The American TV presenter won everyone over with her hilarious comments and iconic behaviour, including stealing a whole bag of liquorice allsorts, and there was no doubt in anyone’s mind that she’d be in the top three.

So, when Ant and Dec called out her name around the campfire in Wednesday night’s episode, nobody could believe it, and people are convinced the whole thing was a fix.

There’s a theory that the producers got rid of Ruby even though she didn’t have the most votes because she wouldn’t be able to do the Celebrity Cyclone.

Every year, the final four campmates do the entertaining challenge where they dress up and superheroes and fight through a big water slide full of slime.

Ruby has been ruled out of all the physical challegnes on medical grounds, so people think they had to get rid of her because she wouldn’t be able to take part in the iconic trial.

The remaining campmates are now Aitch, Angry Ginge, Martin Kemp, Shona McGarty, Jack Osbourne, Tom Read Wilson and Lisa Riley, who will all be able to take part in the brutal Cylone.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Do I smell a fix cause Ruby probably wouldn’t be allowed to do the cyclone?”

“They rigged it to make sure Ruby’s not top four because she’s exempt from the cyclone but I can’t prove it,” someone else said.

I'd put money on the fact that tonight's result was fixed. I can't imagine Ruby doing Cyclone. #ImACeleb — The Coastal Mummy (@thecoastalmummy) December 3, 2025

A third person agreed: “Producers got Ruby out because they don’t think she can do the cyclone, my theory, thanks for listening.”

There’s obviously no proof this is the case, and I’m A Celeb claim every elimination is entirely based on the public’s voting, but her exit definitely seems a bit suspicious.

The Tab has reached out to ITV for comment.

Featured image by: ITV