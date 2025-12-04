The Tab

All the most unhinged Spotify Wrapped 2025 artist messages celebs recorded for supporters

There were so many this year

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is out, and as usual, lots of artists have recorded special messages for their top listeners. Here are the most iconic – and unhinged – messages in case you missed them.

Noah Kahan  posted a cry for help from a tree for his Spotify Wrapped 2025 artist message

@boxen.boy

Last year he called me mentally ill so this is an upgrade I think #fyp #noahkahan #spotifywrapped #viral #trend

♬ Serene Peace – Ashot Danielyan

One of the funniest Spotify artist messages was from Noah Kahan. Instead of the normal thank you to his supporters and maybe a little side joke, he filmed from behind a tree and pretended he was literally being held hostage by his record label.

“I’m Noah Kahan, I’ve been stuck in this tree for four years. My label won’t let me leave until I make another Stick Season type album and they just stuck me in the woods for inspiration. Thank you for streaming my music but this is a genuine cry for help, there is limited food and water in here,” the singer said.

Conan Gray literally roasted his listeners

@writerwhocantswim

Thanks Conan #conangray #wishbone #spotifywrapped #spotifywrapped2025 @conangray @coneworld

♬ original sound – Emzo 🫶🏻

Conan Gray is known for his songs about heartbreak and yearning, and this year he reminded his listeners eaxctly why he was in their Wrapped.

“Somebody told me that you have listened to Wishbone more than anything else this year, and for that I have to say, I’m so sorry about the life altering situationship that I’m just going to assume you’re still currently surviving. Sucks, glad I was here for you. Better luck nest year.”

Taylor Swift just promoted her new documentary

@tobiasdtm25

Spotify wrapped 2025 message #taylor#swiftie#swifttok#taylornation#spotifywrapped @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation

♬ Originalton – tobyslife

One of the more controversial Wrapped messages came from Taylor Swift. Lots of people online have been dragging her because she used the 30 second video as an opportunity to promote her upcoming concert documentary.

“Thank you for all of your support with The Life Of A Showgirl, and we actually have a lot of reminiscing we could do coming up because I have a docuseries and a concert film coming out on Disney+ called The End of an Era and The Final Show, I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, I’m so grateful for you.”

A really wholesome animated message by HUNTRIX from Kpop Demon Hunters

@clipsy.s0da

HUNTRIX HUNTRIX HUNTRIX! Anyways, here’s the video from Spotify wrapped if they were one of your top artists! I DID NOT MAKE THIS, it is actually from Spotify! . . . #kpopdemonhunters #spotifywrapped #spotifywrapped2025 #huntrix #golden

♬ original sound – Clipsy ⭐️

If your top artist was the fictional girl group HUNTRIX, you got a specially made animated video straight from the Kpop Demon Hunter girls thanking you for streaming their music.

“Thank you so much for loving our music as much as we love you!” they said. “You loved Golden as much as I love turtles.”

Alex Warren posting himself getting dragged

@awmixtapes

#alex #warren #alexwarren #spotifywrapped #goviral

♬ original sound – Awmixtapes

Adding on to the theme of artists dragging themselves, Alex Warren let a young girl roast him before he snatched his phone back and thanked his supporters.

“Really? You’re one of Alex Warren’s top listeners? I feel so bad for you. He sucks,” she said.

