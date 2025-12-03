The Tab

World's biggest podcast festival Crossed Wires announces first acts for 2026

See who is coming to Sheffield next July

Sam Burton

The world’s biggest podcast festival, Crossed Wires, has announced its first acts for 2026.

Now in its third year, the Sheffield-based festival has announced live shows from podcasts such as Dig It with Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball, Bold Politics with Zack Polanski, and Get a Grip with Angela Scanlon and Vicky Pattison.

An extra day has also been added for 2026, meaning the event will now run across four days when in returns in July.

Co-founder Dino Sofos said: “We’re thrilled to see so many of the UK’s biggest podcasters and platforms joining us next summer. The line up is more ambitious than ever, and our partners are growing their presence.

“And this is only the first wave; there’s plenty more to come. There’s nothing else like Crossed Wires in the world – like the Edinburgh Fringe, this is becoming a magnet for podcast fans and the industry alike.”

In 2024, the festival saw its footfall double to more than 20,000 attendees – earning it the title of the biggest podcast festival in the world. Organisers now expect 35,000 people to attend next year.

Greg James, Radio 1 presenter and creative director of Crossed Wires, said: “We’re going bigger in 2026. Four days means more show, more silliness, more surprises and more chances for people to fall in love with something unexpected.”

Last year’s event included podcasts such as Help I Sexted My Boss, fringe shows from BBC Sounds, and James in conversation with Michael Palin across two live shows – something he described as “a dream come true”.

He added: “That set an outrageously high bar for my new job as Crossed Wires’ Creative Director. The whole weekend went by in a flash but was so enjoyable and the city was at its very best. ”

Other acts for 2026 are How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, The Blindboy Podcast, and If I Speak with Ash Sarkar and Moya Lothian McLean.

The Screen Rot Podcast, Get A Grip: Bras Off, Story Shed, Nick Cope’s Family Show, and Weirdos Book Club make up the rest of the lineup so far.

Free events from the BBC Sounds Fringe will also return to the Cole Brothers building, while a new BBC Radio 4 Fringe will take over Montgomery Hall.

Sofos added it was “brilliant to see” the station taking over its own venue and “filling it with their most high profile talent” for free-to-watch shows.

Crossed Wires launched in 2023 and was founded by Sofos, Tramlines and Day Fever co-founder James O’Hara, and presenter Alice Levine. Greg James joined the board in early 2025.

Last week, the team behind the festival won gold at the Audio Production Awards for its outstanding contribution to championing the UK podcast industry.

Crossed Wires 2026 will take place in city centre venues such as the City Hall and Crucible between 2nd and 5th July.

Pre-sale tickets will release on Wednesday 10th December and before general sale on Thursday 11th December at crossedwires.live

Featured images from Pedalo Photography

Sam Burton | News
