Murder investigation started after Bristol student fatally stabbed

3 hours ago

A murder probe has begun after 30-year-old Vijay Kumar Sheoran was found with serious injuries on Barbourne Road in Worcester in the early hours of the morning on the 25th of November. Vijay was a student at the University of West England.

Emergency services arrived at the scene at around 4.15 am and Vijay was taken to hospital, where he died later that day due to his injuries.

West Mercia police arrested five suspects in association with his murder, all five men have since been released on bail whilst the investigation continues. The police also arrested a sixth man on suspicion of murder, but he has since been released and no further action has been taken.

His family are now appealing to India’s Ministry of External Affairs for support in repatriating his body so his last rites can be performed at home.

His elder brother, Ravi Kumar has written to the MEA explaining that his family cannot manage the “complex foreign procedures, legal formalities, and financial aspects” required to bring Vijay back to India. According to the news agency RTI, Ravi has said: “we appeal to the government to help us so that his last rites can be held here”.

In a statement, Vijay’s family described him as someone who “brought energy, joy and laughter and filled our lives with warmth”. They said “Life was never dull with him around. Even in hard times, his spirit was unbreakable — he lived with purpose, passion, and heart. Behind all his gestures was a heart that cared deeply for his family and friends. He didn’t always say it, but he showed it — in small gestures, shared glances, and unexpected kindness. Though his time with us was unbelievably short, it was filled with meaning. His tragic departure has left us devastated and has created a void in our lives. Saying goodbye to such a loving family member is one of life’s hardest things. We will miss Vijay deeply and carry his memory forward in the stories we tell and the love we share”.

Detective chief Inspector Lee Holehouse is leading the investigation and has said his team has been “conducting extensive lines of enquiries to ascertain what happened on Tuesday morning and what led to a man losing his life. As part of these enquiries, officers will remain on Barbourne Road over the weekend, and I would like to reassure the community that this is to continue gathering evidence and the public should not be alarmed. The five men who were arrested on suspicion of murder are now on bail and will continue to help us with our investigation”. He urged anyone with information, not matter how small it may seem, to come forward. “It could be a vital piece of information. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died”.

Vijay was originally from the Northern Indian State of Haryana. According to The Times of India, he had reportedly moved to the UK earlier this year after leaving a government job in India two years ago.

Featured image via Google Maps and X