Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

A 30-year-old student was fatally stabbed in Worcester and died later in hospital, West Mercia Police confirmed in a statement.

Five men were arrested after the incident on November 25th, but have since been released on bail.

A sixth man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released with no further action.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district and a student at University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol.

West Mercia Police issued an appeal for information from any witnesses to the attack on Friday November 28th.

A statement from the force said: “On Tuesday morning [25th November] around 4:15 am a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries,” West Mercia Police said in a statement.

“He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.”