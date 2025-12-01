The Tab

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

Francesca Eke | News

A 30-year-old student was fatally stabbed in Worcester and died later in hospital, West Mercia Police confirmed in a statement.

Five men were arrested after the incident on November 25th, but have since been released on bail.

A sixth man was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released with no further action.

The victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar Sheoran of Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district and a student at University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol.

via X

West Mercia Police issued an appeal for information from any witnesses to the attack on Friday November 28th.

A statement from the force said: “On Tuesday morning [25th November] around 4:15 am a 30-year-old man was found by officers on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries,” West Mercia Police said in a statement.

“He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues.”

Francesca Eke | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack