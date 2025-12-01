Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

4 hours ago

As we approach the end of Michaelmas term and deadlines keep piling up, it’s almost impossible to find a time when all of your flatmates are free to organise something to do together.

Once you’ve finally found a date and time everyone is available, you then have to spend three-five business days deciding what to do. However, fear not, Lancaster, here are five things that you can do with your flat that won’t break the bank.

Pot Luck

If you can figure out a way to navigate cooking with only one oven all at once, a pot luck is a great activity for a flat. Each person cooks a dish and brings it to the table. Lay it out buffet-style and let everyone sample a bit of your cooking!

The best chefs can show off their gourmet meals and the less experienced can bring a variety of garlic bread and call it a day.

Win, win! Hint: only cook approximately two-three portions; there’ll be a lot of food there.

Quiz Night

Why venture out to a pub quiz when you can create your own in the comfort of your own flat? Grab some cheap drinks from the Co-op or SPAR, choose a quiz master, make or Google a quiz, and get going!

Not only do you get to pick questions which you might actually be able to answer, you also get to avoid the middle-aged locals kicking off at students taking over their quiz. If you do fancy leaving the flat, Barkers host a free quiz every Friday night at 8pm (which we won in week eight!).

Games Night

There are two types of flatmates: those who will play Monopoly with you until 3am, and those who will flip the table at Uno. The best way to find out which category your flatmates fall into? Try it out, obviously.

Everyone has their favourite game, and this is a great way for everyone to try out the games they brought to uni with them. You can spend the night playing pasta poker (why buy chips when you can just use penne), cards, or even online games.

If it’s online games we’re going for, our best recommendation would be Quiplash. It usually costs under £5 and you just need one laptop and everyone’s phones to play. You can also guarantee that you’re about to come up with some references that will stay iconic for years to come.

Campus Walk

This entry sounds overly simple and quite overrated, but we can promise you it’s really fun! We wouldn’t recommend trying out the Woodland walk on a winter evening, but we absolutely would suggest taking a tour of campus.

Show your flatmates where you go when you venture out of the flat and get some exercise while you’re doing it! Who knows, they might even introduce you to a new study spot!

The Big Lock-In

Unfortunately, we can’t ignore the fact that it is still deadline season. This could be a terrible idea, depending on your flatmates, but do you think you could muster a big lock in session? Studying together is a great way to make sure you’re held accountable for every time you instinctively go to pick up your phone. If you co-ordinate your study breaks, you can also have some fun in between!

Just make sure to keep an eye on those flatmates who struggle to concentrate, they might just rediscover the delight of Cool Math Games…

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow the Lancaster Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.