The Tab

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Wicked director has revealed he totally banned one phrase from being used in the entire script, until one For Good scene changed everything.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon M. Chu explained that the three words “I love you” were completely forbidden at first.

“Nobody says ‘love’ in Oz. That was a rule that we came into this movie with,” he said. However, that all changed during a rehearsal for the For Good scene at the end of the film.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo came up with the idea for the emotional scene where they were separated by a door, which has become a key moment in the film.

“I just realized, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s the moment’,” Chu said. “[Singing] For Good is them being there for each other. But the closet is when they can act how they really feel. That door closes, it’s like that moment that you say goodbye to someone, and you’re home alone, and the silence, and you can now let it all out.”

Credit: Universal Pictures

At that point, he knew it was right for the witches to declare their love for each other. The director explained: “They can say I love you because they’ve earned the right to say I love you.”

In an interview with Today, Cynthia revealed that they improvised the whole scene, saying: “The moment that I tell her I love her at the door, and she says it back, that was not in the script. That was something that we — that happened.

Most Read

Jonathan Bailey reveals tragic reason Fiyero picks Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, that was cut

Love Is Blind Nick sexuality

Exclusive: Love Is Blind’s Nick addresses his sexuality for first time after those comments

Ethan Slater

Erm, explaining Ethan Slater’s gay-for-pay moment as naughty video resurfaces after Wicked

“All of that was sort of what she and I found in the room. I think both of us were just figuring out how each of our characters would actually say goodbye. Even through the song, there wasn’t much direction. He [Chu] just let us sing to one another. Tell each other the truth.”

The director’s opinion on using the words “I love you” also changed after the first Wicked film came out, because he released how much people wanted the two witches to grow.

“We realised the audience is in and they want the characters to grow. I knew I could fight off any note about catching anybody up about any plot. It’s not about the plot, ‘It’s about the girls, stupid,’ is what was repeated over and over,” he said.

The film definitely wouldn’t have been the same without that iconic declaration of love.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image by: Universal Pictures 

More on: Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo Film Wicked
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

This scene was in the Wicked: For Good trailer but cut from the film, and people are fuming

Wicked: For Good director explains why Dorothy’s face was filmed, but cut from the movie

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande finally responds to trolling about her body, says weight comments are ‘not welcome’

Latest

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

Police statement after Bristol uni student fatally stabbed, as suspects released on bail

Francesca Eke

Vijay Kumar Sheoran died in hospital after the attack last week

im a celeb 2025 university

This is where the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates went to uni, and exactly what they studied

Becky Devonshire-Pay

You’d never guess what Vogue Williams studied

Five activities to do with your flatmates that won’t break the bank

Erin Malik

Thinking of what to do is practically its own event at this point

KCL allegedly reports suspended student to Home Office, resulting in visa cancellation

Leticia Alvarez

Usama Ghanem may be deported back to his home country, Egypt, where his family previously faced persecution

Stranger Things Will Byers eye theory

Don’t panic, but Stranger Things is foreshadowing something awful happening to Will Byers’ eye

Harrison Brocklehurst

You won’t believe the amount of foreshadowing… prepare for this to happen

The surprising cast member who got paid the LEAST for Stranger Things season five

Hebe Hancock

I’m shocked it’s so different

wicked for good fiyero ending

Sorry gals, Fiyero’s ending is way nastier in the Wicked books than in Wicked: For Good

Claudia Cox

He doesn’t live happily ever after with Elphaba or Glinda

This phrase was originally banned from Wicked: For Good, but one scene changed everything

Ellissa Bain

Now it’s said in the film on one special occasion

Wicked For Good problematic ending

Why the Wicked: For Good ending is getting called out for being extremely problematic

Harrison Brocklehurst

It sends out the worst message

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Jessica Owen

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack