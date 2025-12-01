The Tab
Ariana Grande finally responds to trolling about her body, says weight comments are ‘not welcome’

A lot of people have been sharing their ‘concern’ about Ariana’s body

Amidst glowing reviews and Michelle Yeoh saying “wicked witch” about 50 million times, the release of Wicked: For Good has been plagued by trolling comments about Ariana Grande and her weight loss.

TikTok is currently abuzz with videos about what really happened on the set of Wicked. The videos are usually accompanied by before-and-after shots of Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Michelle Yeoh, seemingly suggesting there was a culture of extreme weight loss on the film set.

“Someone’s got to intervene with Ariana because something is NOT right with her. She’s too skinny and looks like she’s faking a smile it’s sooo depressing being a fan,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I hope Ariana Is healthy. I hope, she gains some weight. Healthy weight. Women should love their body without dieting crazy. One day, I hope to see that women are seen beautiful at a healthy weight. Not being Rail thin.”

It’s been pretty hard to escape the rhetoric around Ariana Grande’s body, and she’s noticed.

Ariana Grande responded to the weight loss trolling by sharing an interview

Ariana Grande has been in the public eye since she was 17, and anyone who has followed her career since then knows that comments about her body are nothing new. She weathered similar fake “concern” in her Victorious days, and even last year when the first Wicked film came out.

Noticing an uptick in the comments, Ariana reshared an interview on her Instagram story alongside the caption: “Resharing this from last year as a loving reminder to all.”

In the interview, which was filmed last year alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana addressed the weight loss narrative by pointing out that it’s a “comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all.”

“I’ve been doing this in front of the public, and been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17. It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise, and I think it’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on,” she said, arguing that whether it’s an aunty at Christmas, or people on Twitter, it’s wrong.

“In today’s society, there is a comfortability that we shouldn’t have at all – commenting on others’ looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes, or health or how they present themselves … that I think is really dangerous. I think it’s dangerous for all parties involved. I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have, and to know and trust that I’m beautiful.”

Ariana echoed her own earlier comments, when in 2023, she said: “There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body.

“I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn’t my healthy.”

Featured image credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock and Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

