Fellow Ozians, here’s your Wicked character based on your Exeter degree

Wicked: For Good has officially hit cinemas, and it is safe to say that we have been changed for the better.

Although we may not be able to attend the magical Shiz University and take “law, logic or linguification” we have come up with a guide to the Exeter uni degree we believe the characters would take, so relax for a “clock tick” as we delve in.

Elphaba: Law

If you take Law, you are the gravity-defying protagonist herself. You dream of changing the world and know what it feels like to be different and like you are “not that girl.”

You may have used to believe that those in power can fix all problems, but have come to realise that this is not the case, and so have taken on law to make the world a better place and fight for true justice, just like Elphaba fights for the rights of the animals and equality for all.

You remain authentically yourself and will do anything to make sure the world is a fair and better place for all, even if you have to “defy gravity” and be ostracised from a corrupt society to achieve this, although this may mean you put others before yourself.

Galinda act one: PR and Marketing

If you study marketing, you’ve definitely sat through a seminar with at least one Galinda. She is the effortlessly “popular” girl who is always on trend whether or not the trend existed before she wore it.

With a razor sharp eye for aesthetics and a natural gift for PR, she’s every brand strategist’s dream. She dreams of landing a coveted grad scheme at a glamour giant like L’Oréal or LVMH.

Glinda act two: Psychology

If you take Psychology, you are Glinda in Act Two. You were bright and bubbly until something happened that caused your bubble to pop, and you had to reconstruct your identity while pretending that you “couldn’t be happier,” but underneath you were falling apart.

You are the “girl in the bubble” who hides who she really is behind a smile and bubbly personality. You’re a people pleaser who, just like Elphaba, wants to change the world, but your fear of losing the respect and love of others means you are unable to do it openly, so you work to achieve it within the system.

Maybe you met someone who, like Elphaba, changed you “for good” and saw you for all your insecurities and made you feel truly seen. So you have chosen Psychology to make everyone feel accepted for who they truly are and help them learn to rebuild themselves and their lives after their world has been permanently shaken.

You may not be as perfect or as “popular” as you used to be, but you are trying to truly be “Glinda the Good.”

Fiyero: Philosophy

Everyone’s favourite charismatic prince would feel right at home in a philosophy seminar. Though Fiyero presents himself as “self-absorbed and shallow” there’s more to him than meets the eye.

He is one of the few at Shiz willing to speak up for his convictions, especially when it comes to animal rights, and he sees through the glossy veneer of Oz’s authoritarian machinery long before his peers catch on. Not to mention “Dancing Through Life” is not only catchy but also a nihilism anthem.

Nessarose (and Boq): Politics

If you take Politics, you are Nessarose. Nessarose would want to follow in the steps of her father, and being in politics would provide her with the independence and control she has craved from the beginning.

However, unlike Nessarose, who unfortunately makes some terrible decisions whilst in power, which sometimes can happen when you are in politics, remember that you cannot make people love you through force and manipulation of power.

You have the chance to be the voice representing your community and give them the fresh start you dreamed of, but remember to avoid using an iron fist, as things may end up crashing down on you. Boq would be right there beside her for better or for worse.

The Wizard: Engineering

The “wonderful” Wizard himself would be the star pupil of any engineering cohort. Though he may not be able to read the Grimmerie, the Wizard can come up with some of the most “wicked” inventions in all of Oz.

Behind all the smoke and mirrors is a genuine talent in mechanics and physics. Not to mention his passion project – the yellow brick road would score top marks in his infrastructure module.

Madame Morrible: Drama

If you take Drama, you are the Dean of Sorcery Studies, Madame Morrible. You can portray yourself as any character, which means you know how to shift your personality based on who you are around, although this may make people unsure of who you really are until you reveal your true colours.

You will do anything to become a star and be admired, and due to your ability to analyse and take on any character, you can craft believable and complex stories that one day, when you are up on stage, will conjure up a storm.

Dr. Dillamond: History

Jon M. Chu got it exactly right by keeping Dr. Dillamond a history professor. He’s deeply analytical and one of the few in Oz who can actually read the contextual clues everyone else steps over.

He’s the archetypal history student who insists that progress comes from understanding the past and recognising how its patterns echo into the present.

Featured image via Youtube