University of Sheffield raises over £60,000 this year for Movember

You can still donate to the fundraiser

7 hours ago

The University of Sheffield has exceeded its fundraising target for Movember this year, marking a significant achievement in supporting men’s health.

This November, students have been sprouting facial hair of all sorts, ranging from whiskers and stubble, to moustaches, goatees and full beards.

Uni of Sheffield have raised over £250,000 for Movember in the past, and this year have raised £63,000 thoughout the month, making them the fifth highest fundraising university in the country.

Luke Liu, Movember ambassador for the uni, said that it felt rewarding to get the university societies involved in Movember.

“Every society had their own Movember event planned so there were many unique activities happening throughout the month.

“It was heartwarming to see how eager they all are and loved seeing what each society came up with for Movember.”

Some events that have taken place include Engineer’s rugby playing a 12-hour game of touch rugby, a charity dodgeball tournament, and Waterpolo doing a 24hr run.

Movember isn’t just about moustaches though, it’s about raising awareness of men’s health issues, from prostate and testicular cancer to mental health and suicide prevention. The Movember charity has funded more than 1,250 men’s health projects both locally and globally since 2003.

Luke Liu continued: “I think that there is still a very heavy stigma with men opening up about any problems they have, especially mental health.

“I think that Movember is a brilliant charity to help remove this stigma, as well as provide funding towards suicide prevention, prostate and testicular cancer research. It’s also a great way to bring communities together and for them to have a good time whilst raising awareness of the cause.”

The University of Sheffield is targeting the University record of £71,000, which was set last year. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Featured image from University of Sheffield Movember