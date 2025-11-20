The Tab

Inside Electric Sheffield as £2m renovations to former Leadmill building continue

A new opening date has also been announced

Sam Burton | News

Artists’ impressions of a new Sheffield live music venue have been released as £2m renovations to the former Leadmill site continue.

Electric Studios is set to open in spring 2026 with the iconic building boasting an increased capacity, redesigned layout, and new audio and lighting systems for “world-class sound and visual experiences”.

It will be the latest venture for Electric Group, which also has venues in Brixton, Bristol, and Newcastle.

Electric Group’s head of music, Mike Weller, called the Sheffield venue “one of the most exciting projects” he’s been involved in, adding that it was “built on our demonstrable passion and success in delivering an eclectic mix of live music, club, and wider events across our venues”.

Setting out his vision for the future, Mike said: “I hope to collaborate with the best in the business, from local and up-and-coming future stars, to established and international teams and artists, in the mission to make this venue a must-book and must-attend destination for promoters, producers, performers and music fans.”

The independent music company purchased the building in 2017, with previous tenants, The Leadmill, leaving in June this year after losing an eviction notice appeal.

Other renovations include new toilets and cloakrooms, as well as capacity for 1,050 people during live gigs and 1,450 people for club nights.

Artist’s impression of Room 1 via Design at Source / Electric Studios Sheffield

There will also be a collaborative workspace, rehearsal room, communal area, and kitchen to support the next generation of Sheffield’s music scene.

Dominic Madden, co-founder of Electric Group, said: “Having discussed the ethos of the original Leadmill cooperative with the founders of the Leadmill Arts Cooperative, the one thing that resonated with me was their demonstrable success in providing opportunity to young people at the time.

“We can now step up and provide support to young creative Sheffielders at the start of their journey.”

He added that the group aims to respect “the cultural significance of the building” and keep artists and fans “front and centre” of the plans. “Work here so far is creating over 100 jobs, as it is being finalised for opening next spring, when we look forward to welcoming music lovers to the latest addition to the Electric circuit of special music venues.”

Plans submitted to and approved by Sheffield City Council show proposals for Electric Sheffield written in white lettering on the building’s gable end, with an illuminated vertical sign at the front of the building reading ELECTRIC in red lettering.

Alan Deadman, founder of Tramlines Festival and original member of the Leadmill Arts Cooperative, spoke of his hope for the venue’s future, saying: “There’s a cyclical thing… Just as the Leadmill venue was a very powerful stimulus in 1980 in the morale of the creative community, the Electric Studios will do that again.”

Featured image from Design at Source / Electric Studios Sheffield

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

