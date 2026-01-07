Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

2 hours ago

First, we had the dad and son doing OnlyFans, then the twin sisters, and now a man and grandma who make filthy videos on OnlyFans have spoken out about the x-rated content they film together.

Let’s just start by saying it’s not his own grandmother (thank god). They’re actually married. Gary Hardwick, 28, married grandmother of six Almeda, 81, in 2015, just two weeks after meeting at her son’s funeral. Yes, really.

It was love at first sight, apparently. They waited until their wedding night to have sex (all two weeks) and Gary said: “It was wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. She really is my dream woman and the physical side of our relationship couldn’t be better.”

In October 2020, the couple, who live in Tennessee, decided to start their own OnlyFans. Announcing the news at the time, he wrote on Twitter: “My wife and I are new to OnlyFans, we have a 53-year age gap. She’s 76 and I’m 23. We have fully explicit content on our OF. We’ve reached top 10 per cent in a week so far.”

They promised “full explicit/nude content” if you paid a subscription fee of $11 (£8) a month and made so much money that they managed to buy a new car, pay off debts and make plans to buy a house. Their social media profiles have now all disappeared, so it looks like they made enough money to quit altogether.

Speaking about why they decided to do it, Gary said they just wanted to share their love story with the world. They could’ve just posted a few loved-up pics on Instagram, but okay.

“We’ve always had an excellent, stable marriage, so I wouldn’t say it has ‘improved’ our marriage, but making content for OnlyFans has definitely made our sex life a lot more spicy,” he told Jam Press. “We enjoy getting to always share intimate moments together and also, just being able to share every aspect of our love story together.”

“It was one of our family members who first suggested it to us due to our uniqueness in our relationship and they thought it would be a very big hit. But we’ve never let the opinions of what others think of us affect what we do with our lives. It’s our life to live, and we’re in full control of it.”

Almeda added: “I’ve always wanted to be a model, so it’s something that I enjoy and it came naturally for me. What I enjoy the most is being able to create something special, romantic and intimate with my husband.”

