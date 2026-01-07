The Tab

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

They have a 53 year age gap

Ellissa Bain | Trends

First, we had the dad and son doing OnlyFans, then the twin sisters, and now a man and grandma who make filthy videos on OnlyFans have spoken out about the x-rated content they film together.

Let’s just start by saying it’s not his own grandmother (thank god). They’re actually married. Gary Hardwick, 28, married grandmother of six Almeda, 81, in 2015, just two weeks after meeting at her son’s funeral. Yes, really.

It was love at first sight, apparently. They waited until their wedding night to have sex (all two weeks) and Gary said: “It was wonderful, beyond my wildest dreams. She really is my dream woman and the physical side of our relationship couldn’t be better.”

In October 2020, the couple, who live in Tennessee, decided to start their own OnlyFans. Announcing the news at the time, he wrote on Twitter: “My wife and I are new to OnlyFans, we have a 53-year age gap. She’s 76 and I’m 23. We have fully explicit content on our OF. We’ve reached top 10 per cent in a week so far.”

They promised “full explicit/nude content” if you paid a subscription fee of $11 (£8) a month and made so much money that they managed to buy a new car, pay off debts and make plans to buy a house. Their social media profiles have now all disappeared, so it looks like they made enough money to quit altogether.

Speaking about why they decided to do it, Gary said they just wanted to share their love story with the world. They could’ve just posted a few loved-up pics on Instagram, but okay.

“We’ve always had an excellent, stable marriage, so I wouldn’t say it has ‘improved’ our marriage, but making content for OnlyFans has definitely made our sex life a lot more spicy,” he told Jam Press. “We enjoy getting to always share intimate moments together and also, just being able to share every aspect of our love story together.”

“It was one of our family members who first suggested it to us due to our uniqueness in our relationship and they thought it would be a very big hit. But we’ve never let the opinions of what others think of us affect what we do with our lives. It’s our life to live, and we’re in full control of it.”

Almeda added: “I’ve always wanted to be a model, so it’s something that I enjoy and it came naturally for me. What I enjoy the most is being able to create something special, romantic and intimate with my husband.”

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

