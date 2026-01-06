The Tab
OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

Hayley Soen | Trends

Two twin sisters who film their OnlyFans content together have revealed the most disgusting requests they get from their subscribers. We’ve heard about mothers and daughters filming together, Grandmas making a killing on the site, and even fathers filming with their sons, but this might still manage to make your toes curl.

Sisters Daisy and Dolly are both OnlyFans models, and have previously said the rake in around £10k some months from their content together. The pair went by the online persona “Double Ds” after they lost their jobs in lockdown and decided to join OnlyFans to make money. They previously worked as strippers, but now share their explicit adult account.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Daisy and Dolly opened up about a few “interesting things” that have happened whilst they’ve been working on OnlyFans. “I’ve sold my foot skin,” Daisy said. “The shavings from the bottom of my feet. I’ve actually sold my toenails as well, I had to grow them really long and then cut them to send them off. I think, saliva as well. I’ve sold saliva. The other day a subscriber sent me this bondage thing in the post, like full bed bondage.”

On Dolly’s personal account, she lists the types of services she provides. They include: “1 – 2 – 1 messaging, an*l play, v*ginal play, bl*wjob videos, feet pics and videos, fetish and role play content”.

The pair are so close they’ve also said they spent £140k on plastic surgery to look more like one another. They’ve had their noses done, lip fillers, and matching boob jobs and labiaplasties. Yes, that. “We love plastic surgery, we find it quite fun and thrilling,” Dolly said in an interview.

She added that their surgery has “enhanced” their OF content too, as they’ve “boxed themselves” to have an audience of subscribers who prefer “overly enhanced women”. Daisy added: “Our subscribers often compare us and that makes us feel like we’re not good enough and that we need more surgery to make more money and be the better models.”

Daisy also now has her own OnlyFans page, which describes itself as the “dirtiest, sl*ttiest, most personal page ever.”

More on: OnlyFans Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

