Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Two twin sisters who film their OnlyFans content together have revealed the most disgusting requests they get from their subscribers. We’ve heard about mothers and daughters filming together, Grandmas making a killing on the site, and even fathers filming with their sons, but this might still manage to make your toes curl.

Sisters Daisy and Dolly are both OnlyFans models, and have previously said the rake in around £10k some months from their content together. The pair went by the online persona “Double Ds” after they lost their jobs in lockdown and decided to join OnlyFans to make money. They previously worked as strippers, but now share their explicit adult account.

In an interview with The Daily Star, Daisy and Dolly opened up about a few “interesting things” that have happened whilst they’ve been working on OnlyFans. “I’ve sold my foot skin,” Daisy said. “The shavings from the bottom of my feet. I’ve actually sold my toenails as well, I had to grow them really long and then cut them to send them off. I think, saliva as well. I’ve sold saliva. The other day a subscriber sent me this bondage thing in the post, like full bed bondage.”

On Dolly’s personal account, she lists the types of services she provides. They include: “1 – 2 – 1 messaging, an*l play, v*ginal play, bl*wjob videos, feet pics and videos, fetish and role play content”.

The pair are so close they’ve also said they spent £140k on plastic surgery to look more like one another. They’ve had their noses done, lip fillers, and matching boob jobs and labiaplasties. Yes, that. “We love plastic surgery, we find it quite fun and thrilling,” Dolly said in an interview.

She added that their surgery has “enhanced” their OF content too, as they’ve “boxed themselves” to have an audience of subscribers who prefer “overly enhanced women”. Daisy added: “Our subscribers often compare us and that makes us feel like we’re not good enough and that we need more surgery to make more money and be the better models.”

Daisy also now has her own OnlyFans page, which describes itself as the “dirtiest, sl*ttiest, most personal page ever.”

